Ranking the 5 best players in the Bundesliga in 2021

If there's anything we've learned about the Bundesliga so far in 2021, it's that the division houses world-class players galore. Some of them have achieved stunning exploits in the competition in the last twelve months.

For instance, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski came out on top in the race for the European Golden Shoe. He also finished as the runner-up in the Ballon d'Or 2021 race. Similarly, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland finished as the Champions League's top scorer last season with ten goals, showcasing the quality of the Bundesliga in European football too.

The two players have been making headlines with their exploits in the German top flight since the beginning of the year. However, other players have also made their name in the division during this period. Without further ado, here's a look at the top five players in the Bundesliga in 2021:

#5 Patrik Schick

The striker has taken his game to another level this season.

Patrik Schick joined Bayer Leverkusen last summer, and he has wasted no time in making his impact felt in the Bundesliga. He bagged nine goals and two assists in the German top flight during the campaign, helping his club finish sixth in the Bundesliga.

This season, though, Patrik Schick has taken his game to a whole new level. The Czech Republic forward has been a thorn in the side of opposition defences, tearing them apart and scoring consistently for his side.

So far, Schick has recorded an impressive 16 goals and three assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances. Quite impressively, he has scored against many top-rated teams, including Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim and Borussia Monchengladbach.

#4 Florian Wirtz

Arguably the best midfielder in the Bundesliga right now

When it comes to rating the best midfielders in the Bundesliga in 2021, only a few can compare with Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz. The German has been a great joy to watch, thanks to his commanding displays from the centre off the pitch.

Wirtz dazzled in the German top flight last season, recording five goals and six assists in 29 appearances. This term, he has already bagged five goals and eight assists. Apart from his goal contributions, his ability to connect the dots and raise the level of his team makes the German a special player.

