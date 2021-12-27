Ranking 5 best players in international football (2021)

This year has seen quite a lot of footballing action on the international stage. The Euros and Copa America enthralled millions across the world.

The winners of the two major continental trophies, Italy and Argentina, could face each other at the inaugural Copa EuroAmerica tournament next summer.

433 @433 OFFICIAL: Euro winners 🇮🇹 will play Copa América winners 🇦🇷 in a newly formed Copa EuroAmérica, which will be played in June 2022. OFFICIAL: Euro winners 🇮🇹 will play Copa América winners 🇦🇷 in a newly formed Copa EuroAmérica, which will be played in June 2022. https://t.co/lJopvGporx

While individuals may continue to shine for their clubs, playing for one's country is a matter of pride that is unmatched. Apart from the two major tournaments, national teams were busy preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The best players in the world excel for both club and country. With remarkable achievements, some players enjoyed a great year. As we reach the end of the year, here's a look at the top five players who performed exceptionally at international level in 2021:

#5 Memphis Depay

Netherlands vs Gibraltar - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

After a disappointing spell with Manchester United, Memphis Depay joined Lyon in 2017 and struck form. After joining a cash-strapped Barcelona team this season, Depay will now look to replicate his goal-scoring exploits at his new club.

Depay dazzled for the Netherlands on the international stage this year, bagging 17 goals and eight assists. He wrote his name in the record books during the Netherlands' 6-0 thrashing of Gibraltar. He scored 13 international goals in 2021, more than any other player in a year for the Netherlands.

B/R Football @brfootball Leading in both goals AND assists in Europe.



Memphis Depay is putting up numbers in World Cup qualifiers 🔥 Leading in both goals AND assists in Europe.Memphis Depay is putting up numbers in World Cup qualifiers 🔥 https://t.co/pH8VSn7xcm

The Dutch had finished third in the 2014 World Cup but missed out on the next one in 2018. Louis van Gaal was made manager of the Netherlands this year - the third time he has taken charge of his national team. He will strive to make the Oranje to greater heights in next year's tournament, for which the Netherlands have qualified.

#4 Jorginho

Italy Training Session & Press Conference

An indispensable part of Roberto Mancini's Italian side, Jorginho is often an underrated player. Rarely putting a foot wrong, the Italian has had a fine year in international football this year. The midfielder was one of only three players to start every game for Italy in their triumphant Euros campaign.

He is the only outfield player on this list without a goal or an assist in international football in 2021. However, it would be unjust to exclude him based only on that. Jorginho's contributions from the heart of midfield was key to Italy's success at the Euros.

His passing and vision were outstanding for club and country as he controlled games. Apart from winning the Euros, 2021 was an exceptional year for the Italian. Jorginho also won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea, and finished third in the Ballon d'Or rankings.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav