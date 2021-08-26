Ranking the 5 best players from La Liga GW 2

Game week 2 of the 2021-22 La Liga season brought some shock results as both Real Madrid and Barcelona were held to draws. Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are the only teams left in the league with unblemished records heading into this weekend.

Barcelona drew 1-1 to Athletic Bilbao, with Memphis Depay scoring to level the scores after Inigo Martinez put Bilbao in front. Real Madrid, on the other hand, played out a stunning 3-3 draw with Levante as Vinicius Junior's brace bailed out Los Blancos.

These results will come as great news for Atletico Madrid, who are looking to defend their La Liga crown. Diego Simeone's men came away with a 1-0 victory against Elche thanks to a first-half goal from Angel Correa.

Elsewhere, Sevilla also continued their perfect start to their La Liga season with a 1-0 win against Getafe, courtesy of a goal by new signing Erik Lamela, who continued his hot streak after his brace in game week 1. Julen Lopetegui's side are yet to concede a goal in the league and will be confident heading into the game against Elche at the weekend.

Gameweek 2 of La Liga saw only one game produce more than two goals, however there were definitely some standout players who helped their respective teams with their performances. So without further ado, here are

Top 5 players from GW 2 of La Liga

#5 Jules Kounde (Sevilla)

Kounde put in a dominant display

Although this might've been Jules Kounde's last game for Sevilla, the Frenchman made sure he could leave La Liga on a high note as he put in a commanding performance at the heart of Sevilla's defense in the 1-0 win against Getafe.

The 22-year-old was a rock at the back for Sevilla and his positioning and calmness on the ball made sure Yassine Bounou wasn't too troubled in goal. Kounde was also dominant in the air, winning five out of his six aerial duels while battling with the likes of Enes Unal and Sandro Ramirez.

The defender is now reportedly set to join Premier League side Chelsea in the coming days and will be a huge loss to Julen Lopetegui's side.

Chelsea have confirmed to Sevilla today afternoon they want to proceed with final official bid to complete Jules Koundé deal 🔵 #CFC



Still waiting for Zouma agents-West Ham issues to be resolved to sign Koundé.



Chelsea are still negotiating also with Atletico for Saúl on loan. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

#4 Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Koke ran the midfield against Elche

Business as usual for Koke, as the Spaniard put in another terrific performance in midfield in Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win against Elche in game week 2 of the La Liga season. The Spaniard was all over the pitch, helping out on both sides of the play.

Koke controlled the pace of the game with his passing and movement and was constantly on the ball for Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard completed 97% of his passes on the night. He was also successful in all four of his tackles and made eight ball recoveries as well.

Elche's midfield struggled to hinder Koke's influence on the game despite them dominating the overall possession stats. The Spaniard ensured Atletico Madrid came away with a relatively comfortable win on the night.

Koke against Elche yesterday.



🕛 90 mins

👟 72 touches

📊 57/59 passes completed

📈 97% pass accuracy

⚙️ Recoveries - 8

⚔️ Duels - 10

📊 Chances created - 2



Dominant display from the Captain ©️💪🏿 — viva laliga (@LaligaViva) August 23, 2021

