Ranking the 5 best players who have played in 3 or more top European Leagues

England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France are home to what are widely considered the top five leagues in football today. These leagues boast the world's best teams, which have consistently competed for Europe's top accolades throughout history.

There are differences between the style of play in each of these leagues. Each league is renowned for the kind of emphasis they put on different aspects of the game. For example, Italy is widely known to put more emphasis on the defensive aspect of football, whereas Spain boasts a more possession-based game.

There have been many players over the years who have been able to perform at a high level no matter what team they play for or league they play in. A few of these players are considered to be some of the best to play the game due to their ability to adapt to their surroundings quickly and still produce high quality performances.

This list will rank the top five players who have been able to play at a high level in multiple leagues across Europe. It should be noted that the players must have played for at three or more of the top five European Leagues. So without further ado, here are the

Top 5 players to have played in 3 or more European leagues

#5 Arturo Vidal

Vidal in action for Inter Milan

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal has made a name for himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders of the modern era. The Chilean has played in Italy, Germany and Spain over the course of his career, becoming a lynchpin in midfield for each team he's played for.

Vidal has played for Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Germany, Barcelona in Spain, Juventus and now Inter Milan in Italy. The midfielder has been an integral part each of these teams. His tenacity and physicality at the center of the park have been invaluable for the teams he's played for over the years.

Vidal has also been highly successful in every league he has played in, having won Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga during his illustrious career.

Now at Inter Milan, the midfielder is looking to defend his Serie A title, as well as add further silverware to his already impressive resume.

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest strikers of all time

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is probably the most successful journeyman of all time. The Swede is one of the greatest strikers of all time, scoring goals no matter which league he has played in.

Ibrahimovic has played in Italy, Spain, France and England over his career. Although he has primarily terrorized the defenses of Serie A and Ligue 1 in particular, his Las Liga and Premier League records are nothing to be scoffed at.

Ibrahimovic also has multiple accolades to his name, having won the Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 titles, as well as the Europa League with Manchester United. At 39-years old, the Swedish striker is now reaching the twilight of his career, however he is still performing at a high level for AC Milan.

