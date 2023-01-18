Ranking the 5 best players in the Premier League so far (Jan 2023)

The 2022-23 Premier League season is turning out to be quite an unpredictable one. Against all odds, Arsenal have emerged as the league leaders, and deservedly so. The Gunners have played scintillating football so far and carved up an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the league table. Both teams have played 18 games thus far.

Liverpool and Chelsea, on the other hand, have been all over the place. Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently sitting in ninth place, having picked up 28 points from 18 matches. Graham Potter’s men are 10th in the standings, level on points with the Reds but with a worse goal difference and an additional game played.

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign has also seen its fair share of breakout footballers, players who have kept fans hooked with their consistent, eye-catching performances. Today, we will turn our attention to the handful who have managed to separate themselves from the herd. Now, without further ado, let’s turn our attention to the Premier League’s five best-performing players so far:

#5 Miguel Almiron — Newcastle United

Capturing 38 points from 19 games, Newcastle United are currently sitting in third place in the league rankings, edging fourth-placed Manchester United out on goal difference (22 vs 8). The Magpies have fired on all cylinders under coach Eddie Howe, and Miguel Almiron has emerged as the most-improved player of the lot.

Almiron scored just once in 30 league games in the 2021-22 season. This term, he has already scored nine goals and claimed an assist in only 19 appearances. The Paraguay international is currently Newcastle’s leading goalscorer halfway through the campaign.

Tireless in nature, Almiron has been an asset out of possession as well. He has attempted 33 tackles, blocked 17 shots, performed 87 recoveries, and won 76 duels.

#4 Marcus Rashford — Manchester United

Manchester United no. 10 Marcus Rashford has been their go-to talisman in the Premier League this season. The England international has dazzled onlookers with his pace, combined effortlessly with his teammates, created goalscoring chances, and has not been shy about pulling the trigger. Amid the drama involving Cristiano Ronaldo, it was Rashford’s sharpness that kept United afloat. Now that the Portuguese is gone, Rashford has deservedly taken center stage.

Since the start of the season, Rashford has played 18 league games for the Red Devils. The academy graduate has chipped in with an impressive eight goals and three assists. Rashford has also created four big chances, completed 14 crosses, and lodged 21 shots on target. In terms of defense, Rashford has pitched in with nine tackles, 12 blocked shots, and five interceptions.

His most recent goal came in the 2-1 win against Manchester City on 14 January, with his 82nd minute strike winning the Red Devils the game. Had it not been for Rashford, United would not have managed to slide into the top four in the Premier League standings this season.

#3 Casemiro — Manchester United

Out of the blue, Manchester United completed Casemiro’s transfer from European champions Real Madrid in the closing stages of the summer window. The Brazilian cost the club a whopping €70.65 million, with many questioning his astronomical price tag. Casemiro took a while to settle into new surroundings but has since emerged as one of Manchester United’s best performers.

The five-time Champions League-winning defensive midfielder has taken part in 15 league games for the Red Devils so far, scoring twice and claiming three assists. Additionally, he has created five big chances, while his ability to spray long balls from deep (50 accurate deliveries) has helped United transition from defense to attack time and again.

Defensively, too, Casemiro has been as solid as ever, with the Brazil international making 18 interceptions, 29 clearances, and 88 recoveries.

#2 Erling Haaland — Manchester City

Manchester City snagged Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, paying a mere €60 million fee for the generational sharpshooter’s services. Expectations were sky-high from a player who had scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund. Halfway through the Premier League campaign, it is safe to say that Haaland has not disappointed.

A speed demon, a physically intimidating athlete, and an instinctive goalscorer all rolled into one, Haaland has been nothing short of marvelous for City in the English top flight. The 22-year-old striker has scored 21 goals and has provided three assists in 17 Premier League outings so far. Needless to say, Haaland has emerged as the division's leading goalscorer.

Haaland took only 14 games to reach 20 goals in the league, becoming the quickest ever to touch the milestone number.

#1 Martin Odegaard — Arsenal

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard has emerged as the most complete player in the Premier League this season. The Norway international has effortlessly linked up with teammates, carved open defenses with his passes, and bagged more than his fair share of goals as well. His most impressive trait, however, has been leadership, his ability to inspire his teammates when things aren't quite going their way.

Odegaard has featured in 17 league games for Arsenal this season, scoring eight times and providing five assists. He has also created 10 big chances, completed 39 crosses, and played 12 accurate through balls. Odegaard has helped out at the back as well, performing 83 recoveries, attempting 16 tackles, and blocking 14 shots.

