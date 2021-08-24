Ranking the 5 best players from GW 2 of the Premier League

The Premier League kick-started its 2021-22 season on August 15th with the second installment of games this past weekend producing yet more drama.

Defending champions Manchester City thrashed newly-promoted side Norwich City 5-0 at the Etihad, while their city rivals Manchester United's early momentum was halted by Southampton in a 1-1 draw.

The biggest match of the round, Chelsea versus Arsenal, produced a familiar result with the Blues running out 2-0 victors at the Emirates as Romelu Lukaku marked his return to the Premier League with a goal.

However, more surprises came on Monday night as West Ham thumped the reigning FA Cup and Community Shield winners Leicester City by 4-1.

Many Premier League sides are turning their attentions towards the second round of the League Cup, which starts tonight. But ahead of kick-off, let's honor the

5 best performers from Premier League game week 2

#5 Danny Ings (Aston Villa)

Ings scored a goal of the season contender against Newcastle

Danny Ings has started his career with Aston Villa with a bang after scoring in both their opening two games so far, following up his penalty in the opener to Watford with a sublime overhead kick against Newcastle United.

In a game of few chances, the striker was left to feed off scraps, but when an opportunity finally opened up, he grabbed it with both hands, launching himself into the air to strike through the Birmingham sky.

It was a truly special goal - one which also lifted the spirits of the thronging Villa fans. Fans who are probably still reeling from the loss of their star man Jack Grealish. who joined Manchester City on a British-record transfer.

A player like him is difficult to replace, but Ings's fast start to life with the Lions has given them some early momentum, promising an exciting Premier League campaign ahead.

#4 Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool)

Tsimikas showed he's ready to fight for his place in the XI

Andrew Robertson's return to the Liverpool bench was a welcome sight for the fans but Kostas Tsimikas delivered a fine performance which left everyone in awe of him.

The Greek youngster took Burnley to the cleaners. His tenacity in regaining possession, as well as his marauding runs from behind, amazed the spectators, whilst he also laid one assist for Diogo Jota.

An assist in a 𝙗𝙤𝙨𝙨 all-round performance 👏🤩



Enjoy a closer look at Kostas Tsimikas’ display 🆚 Burnley! pic.twitter.com/18S93zzt4W — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 24, 2021

He was taken off to a standing ovation from the Anfield crowd and while Robertson remains the best left-back in the Premier League, Tsimikas showed he's an able deputy, laying down a strong claim to feature regularly.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh