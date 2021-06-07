Ranking the 5 best players in Premier League history

The Premier League has seen some unbelievable players over the years. Coming from all parts of the globe, viewers have been fortunate to see some players of extraordinary caliber. The Premier League has produced outstanding talent, some of whom have gone down in the history books as the best players ever. Largely acclaimed as the best domestic league in the world, it is impossible to pick the "correct" list of top players to ever play in the league. Having said that, let's take a look at our list of the top five best players to ever play in the Premier League.

#5. Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer spent his entire football career in England

Alan Shearer makes our list as the fifth best player to ever play in the Premier League. Born in Newcastle, the striker played his entire career in the top tier of English football. Starting out initially with Southampton, the Englishman made his debut in 1988 against Chelsea. He made headlines almost instantly after scoring a hat-trick against Arsenal barely two weeks later. Shearer scored 23 goals in 118 appearances for Southampton in the First Division. He was then sold to Blackburn Rovers for a reported £3.6 million, making him the most expensive player in English football at the time.

With the advent of the Premier League, Shearer slowly developed to become arguably the best goalscorer in English football history. The striker played at Blackburn for four years, racking up a massive 112 goals in just 138 appearances. His numbers only grew year after year, with Shearer peaking between 1994 and 1996 for the Rovers. In the 1994-95 season, Shearer scored 34 goals in 42 appearances to win the Golden Boot. His attacking partnership with Chris Sutton led Blackburn to the Premier League title. The subsequent year saw Shearer score 31 goals, however, it is worth noting that the Premier League had switched to the 20-team format by then.

This was followed by a transfer to Newcastle United in 1996, with the Magpies paying a world-record £15 million to beat Real Madrid and Manchester United to Shearer's signature. Shearer brought his form to Newcastle, scoring 25 goals in 31 appearances and winning his third consecutive Golden Boot. His skills were up for display at Euro 1996 as well, where Shearer scored five goals for England and finished as the tournament's top scorer. His goalscoring antics were met with global appreciation and the striker was nominated for the Ballon d'Or, ultimately finishing third.

Shearer spent ten seasons with Newcastle and broke all goalscoring records in England. He is not only Newcastle's top scorer ever with 206 goals, but also the highest goalscorer in Premier League history, with a seemingly insurmountable 260 goals in 441 appearances. Alan Shearer will go down in history as arguably the best goalscorer ever and one of the best footballers to play in England.

#4. Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is one of the best midfielders in the history of the Premier League

Frank Lampard is arguably the best midfielder in the history of the Premier League. Lampard won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups during his time in England. He has also won a Champions League title and a Europa League title, and boasts a unique record of having won every trophy he has ever participated in at club level.

Lampard started his career through the youth system at West Ham United, where he spent six long years. Developing slowly through the years, the midfielder drew vast appreciation for his versatility and his vision. He was regarded as a top midfielder, and his efforts were rewarded with a £11 million move to Chelsea in 2001.

Lampard's career at Chelsea saw him develop personally year after year. He was named in the Premier League Team of the Year in 2004 after an excellent season that saw the Blues finish second, only behind Arsenal's Invincibles. The following season, Lampard was a key figure in Chelsea's metamorphosis under new coach Jose Mourinho. The 2004-05 season was historic for Chelsea, with the club winning the title and breaking multiple records in the process. Lampard shone throughout the season, grabbing 13 league goals and an impressive 16 assists. 2005 was a particularly dazzling year for the Englishman as his excellent displays saw him finish second in the Ballon d'Or competition.

His career progressed brilliantly and Lampard won several trophies along the way. One of the highest points of his career was the 2012 Champions League win, where Chelsea came out victorious against Barcelona in the final. One of the most impressive facets of Lampard's game was his goalscoring ability. Despite being a central midfielder, he managed a total of 177 goals in 609 appearances in the Premier League. He is the highest scoring midfielder in Premier League history and also racked up a very impressive 102 assists during his career in England.

