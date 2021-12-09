Ranking the 5 best players in Premier League right now based on ratings

The English Premier League is now in full swing with a busy festive period fast approaching. The league table has now started to take shape with three clear favorites in the running for the Premier League title.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have set an early pace in the Premier League title race and look set to be embroiled in a lengthy battle. But for them to continue their push for the title, they need their superstars to fire on all cylinders.

Some of their players have been giving elite-level performances from the very start, five of whom find a spot on this list. In this article, we will look at the five best players currently in the Premier League based on WhoScored ratings.

#5 Ilkay Gundogan (7.52)

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been another of the most impressive performers for the Sky Blues this season. As per WhoScored ratings, he is currently the fifth-best Premier League player.

With Fernandinho spending more time on the bench, Gundogan has been handed the responsibility to lead the club in the Brazilian's absence. Even with the added pressure of leading the side, Gundogan hasn't let the level of his performances take a hit.

In 10 Premier League appearances this season, the Germany international has scored three goals and provided an assist. Gundogan will be crucial for Manchester City now that they have taken the lead in the race for the Premier League title and continue their Champions League campaign.

#4 Bernardo Silva (7.52)

Watford v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City's attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva was linked with a summer move away from the club. But his decision to stay put is proving to be beneficial for both the club and the player. He is currently the Premier League's fourth-best player, as per WhoScored ratings.

The Portugal international has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season and provided one assist. He is Pep Guardiola's side's top scorer in the league so far, and by some distance. Second on the list are Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan with three goals each.

The 27-year-old has scored in four of Manchester City's last five Premier League matches and Guardiola will hope that he continues in the same vein as City fight it out with Chelsea and Liverpool for the league title.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee