Ranking the 5 best players from Serie A GW 1

The 2021-22 season of Serie A kicked off last week and fans were treated to plenty of goals galore. Only two games over the weekend failed to produce more than two goals.

Inter Milan started off their title defense with a 4-0 win against Genoa and will hope to carry that momentum into their next game against Hellas Verona.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus, on the other hand, were held to a 2-2 draw by Udinese. Elsewhere, the likes of AC Milan, Napoli, Atalanta and Roma all won their opening fixtures to begin their Serie A campaign on a strong note.

On that note, here's a look at the best performers from the opening weekend of Serie A.

Top 5 players from GW 1 of Serie A

#5 Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan)

Dzeko had a great debut for Inter Milan

Edin Dzeko's Inter Milan career got off to an amazing start as he ran rings around the Genoa defense. The Bosnian has been a serial goalscorer in every league he's played in and showed that even at 35, he is still a huge threat to Serie A defenses.

Dzeko combined well with the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi. His strength, movement and aerial prowess made him a nuisance to deal with, and he consistently found himself in goal-scoring positions.

The Bosnian assisted Calhanoglu for Inter's second goal of the game before scoring a trademark header in the 87th minute to make it 4-0 to the Nerazzurri. If Dzeko continues to play in this fashion, Inter will not feel the effects of Romelu Lukaku's departure.

Edin Dzeko’s game by numbers vs. Genoa:



46 touches

6 touches in opp. box (most)

4 shots (most)

3 duels won

3 shots on target (most)

1 chance created

1 goal

1 assist



Off the mark for his new club. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cAeKp4xYjl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 21, 2021

#4 Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Dybala was a menace against Udinese

It's hard to stop Paulo Dybala when he hits top gear The Argentine's 2020-21 season was marred by injury, but his display against Udinese in the first game of the new season showed he can still be world class.

The Argentine was at the heart of everything Juventus did on the night. Dybala opened the scoring early on with a precise finish past Marco Silvestri in the Udinese goal. Later on in the first-half, the Argentine found Juan Cuadrado with a sweeping long ball for the Colombian to make it 2-0.

Dybala's pace, movement and ability on the ball made him a constant menace to the Udinese backline. With Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave the club, the Bianconeri will now have to rely on Dybala more than ever if they want to win the Serie A title this season.

📊 | Dybala stats vs Udinese:



• 62 Touches.

• 79.1%➖Passes completed

• 2/2 Accurate crosses

• 2/3 Dribbles completed

• 2/3 Shots on the target

• 2 Key passes

• 2 Big chances created

• 1 Assist

• 1 Goal



Player of the match 💎🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/1c93NSTl4B — Nisrin (@NisrinJuve) August 22, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arvind Sriram