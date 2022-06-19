Ranking the 5 best players to wear the No. 10 jersey at Chelsea in recent years

The No. 10 jersey at Chelsea is usually considered iconic due to the sheer calibre of players who have don the number over the years.

In the football world at large, the No. 10 shirt is often given to the top player in the team due to its relevance and prestige.

The likes of Ronaldinho, Pele, Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane wore the prestigious No. 10 jersey at some point in their glittering careers.

Also at Stamford Bridge, legends such as David Speedie, Mark Hughes and Ian Hutchinson were once custodians of the famous No. 10 shirt.

This article will take a look at some of the best Chelsea players to wear the iconic number in recent years.

#5 Christian Pulisic

Pulisic is a very technical winger

Christian Pulisic is the current holder of the No. 10 shirt at Chelsea. The American winger was given the prestigious number in September 2020, following Willian's departure to Arsenal.

The 23-year-old, who is regarded as one of the finest young talents in the world, embodies the traits of a typical No. 10.

He is also one of the few players who has had the privilege of donning the esteemed number for both his club and country.

Pulisic, who possesses excellent dribbling ability, is also a natural finisher and a good passer.

The USA international's versatility has seen him operate in several positions for the Blues. He has played as a left-winger, right-winger, right wing-back and even as a false 9.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has so far made 114 appearances across competitions for the Premier League outfit, registering 25 goals and 18 assists.

#4 Willian

Willian spent seven years with the Blues

Arguably one of Chelsea's most hardworking players in recent years, Willian also wore the No. 10 shirt at Stamford Bridge.

The former Brazil international joined the London club from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala for a fee in the region of £30 million in the summer of 2013.

He eventually went on to spend seven good seasons at Chelsea, winning a total of five trophies, including two Premier League titles.

Willian's creativity and work rate were key for the Blues during his time at the club.

He was handed the prestigious No. 10 shirt during the 2019-20 campaign. Willian went on to deliver his highest-ever goal tally in the Premier League in the same season, scoring nine times.

It was arguably one of Willian's best seasons on an individual level as he proved to be the main man for the Blues under Frank Lampard.

He scored 61 goals and set up 62 more in 338 appearances in all competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

#3 Joe Cole

Cole is considered as a Chelsea legend

Joe Cole is regarded as one of the finest creative players to play for Chelsea, having also worn the famous No. 10 shirt at Stamford Bridge.

Cole joined the Blues from West Ham United for around £6.6 million in 2003 and was among the first set of players signed during the Roman Abramovich era.

He was a fan-favorite during his time at the club as he oozed a lot of class and brilliance on the pitch.

Cole was a fantastic ball-carrier who could take on the opposition with ease. He also had a dynamic aspect to his game, capable of operating in various positions in attack.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Joe Cole sealed our place in the 2008 League Cup final with this goal exactly 11 years ago today! Joe Cole sealed our place in the 2008 League Cup final with this goal exactly 11 years ago today! 👌 https://t.co/vizlgV4hBv

He played as a winger, attacking midfielder, and also as a supporting striker during his time with the Premier League giants.

Cole spent seven seasons with the Blues, registering 40 goals and 42 assists in 281 appearances across competitions.

#2 Juan Mata

Mata had 90 goal and assists contribution for the Blues

Juan Mata also made a name for himself while wearing the famous No. 10 shirt at Chelsea.

The Spaniard is arguably one of the Blues' most creative playmakers in recent history.

He joined the London side from Spanish club Valencia for around £23.5 million in the summer of 2011 and went on to make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge.

Mata was instrumental behind the Blues winning their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy that season.

He played a vital role during his two-and-a-half-year spell at the club, scoring 31 times and providing 58 assists in 134 appearances in all competitions.

Mata won Chelsea's 'Player of the Season' award in 2011-12 and 2012-13 following his sparkling displays on the field.

#1 Eden Hazard

Hazard is one of the best players in the world

Eden Hazard has arguably been the best player to represent Chelsea in recent years.

The Belgian joined the English club from French side Lille for a fee in the region of £32 million in the summer of 2013. He spent a total of seven solid seasons at Stamford Bridge, winning six trophies, including two Premier League titles.

Hazard inherited the No. 10 jersey from Mata in 2014, having worn No. 17 the previous season.

Hazard was a fan-favorite at Chelsea as his skills, dribbles, goals and flicks were a joy to watch.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 352 games

◉ 110 goals

◉ 81 assists

◉ 6 trophies



Bargain. ON THIS DAY: In 2012, Chelsea completed the signing of Eden Hazard from Lille for £32m.◉ 352 games◉ 110 goals◉ 81 assists◉ 6 trophiesBargain. ON THIS DAY: In 2012, Chelsea completed the signing of Eden Hazard from Lille for £32m. ◉ 352 games◉ 110 goals◉ 81 assists◉ 6 trophies Bargain. 💰 https://t.co/KeeAt4hJcv

He made a total of 351 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, registering 110 goals and 92 assists. Hazard also won Chelsea's 'Player of the Year' award on four occasions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far