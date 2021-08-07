Ranking the 5 best players to win the UEFA Champions League multiple times 

The Champions League has been the pinnacle of club football since its inception in 1992. The competition has been graced by the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho and Luis Figo, some of the greatest ever to have played the beautiful game.

Winning a Champions League trophy is one of the most arduous pursuits in the game, and only elite players and teams are able do it on multiple occasions. The Real Madrid squad between 2013-14 and 2017-18 won the competition four times in five years. That team comprised some of Europe's best players.

On that note, here's a look at the five best players to win the UEFA Champions League on multiple occasions:

#5 Clarence Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf is undoubtedly one of the greatest playmakers in the Champions League era, representing some of Europe's biggest clubs.

The former Dutch international is the only player to have won the continent's biggest prize with three different clubs. Seedorf won his first Champions League trophy with his boyhood club Ajax in the 1994-95 campaign. He would win another title in the competition, this time with Real Madrid, before winning two more with AC Milan in the 2000s.

Clarence Seedorf and the Ajax 1994/95 away that they wore in their Champions League win vs AC Milan.



🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/qFyQtBh97e — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) July 30, 2021

Seedorf is one of the most declared players in the Champions League era and has won every major trophy he has competed in at club level. With 131 Champions League appearances to his name, the Dutchman averages a winner's medal every 32.75 matches.

One of the finest playmakers of his generation, Seedorf registered a direct involvement in 39 goals (12 goals, 27 assists).

#4 Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta

La Masia graduate Andres Iniesta is one of the greatest midfielders to have graced the beautiful game. Some of his best performances came about on big Champions League nights.

Along with Xavi, Iniesta was an indispensable component of Barcelona's 'tiki-taka' football. The Spaniard's immaculate vision and exquisite touch was the driving force behind Barcelona's domination of world football in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Andrés Iniesta’s goodbye message to Messi: “Imagining the possibility of seeing you at the Camp Nou in a different shirt is very difficult.” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/a9gtPOec6i — 433 (@433) August 7, 2021

One of Iniesta's most memorable Champions League performances was his last-minute equaliser against Chelsea in the 2008/09 Champions League semi-final second leg. Barcelona would go on to lift the trophy that year; Iniesta would win three more Champions League titles with his boyhood club.

In 130 Champions League appearances, the Vissel Kobe midfielder notched up a tally of 11 goals and 30 assists. Iniesta also played a crucial role in Barcelona's sextuple win in 2009, marking the first such instance by a European club.

