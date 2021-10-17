Ranking the 5 best players in the world right now based on ratings

The new season has brought with it a fresh set of ideas, opinions and statistics to show which player is currently the best in the world. The recently-released Ballon d'Or shortlist has only added to the discussion on who is the best in the business.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been part of the discussion since 2008, when the latter won his first Ballon d'Or. The pair remained at the top of everyone's list until Luka Modric broke their duopoly in 2019. Since then, even more players have found a place in the 'world's best player' discussion.

Often such discussions tilt towards subjectivity and away from objectivity. But this article will rank players based on their WhoScored ratings, which depends on their performances this season. It presents an unbiased view of who the best players in the world are on current form.

Without further delay, here are the five best players in the world right now based on ratings:

#5 Robert Lewandowski (8.00)

FC Bayern München v Dinamo Kiev: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Robert Lewandowski, after scoring 48 goals for Bayern Munich across all competitions last season, has started the 2021-22 season like he's meant to overhaul that number.

While he's scored seven goals in seven Bundesliga matches, he has netted four times in the UEFA Champions League and twice in the DFL-Supercup matchup against Borussia Dortmund. This has taken his tally to 13 goals in just 10 matches. The Polish striker also has an assist to his name.

WhoScored ratings, however, consider just the league form, which puts him fifth on the list of best players so far this season. The 33-year-old is also believed by many to be the favorite for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Robert Lewandowski is confident in his chances to win the Ballon d'Or 👍 Robert Lewandowski is confident in his chances to win the Ballon d'Or 👍 https://t.co/GwTSKlvJRR

#4 Dimitri Payet (8.03)

Olympique de Marseille v Manchester City: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Dimitri Payet has made just five league appearances this season for Marseille but that hasn't stopped him from shooting up to fourth spot on this list. The Marseille captain has struggled with injuries, but even then he has raked up five goals and an assist in five league matches.

Marseille are currently unbeaten in all but one of the matches that Payet has played in across competitions this season. He even scored twice in the only encounter they ended up losing with him in the side - a 3-2 defeat to Lens.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3BXDJJO Marseille's Dimitri Payet on past criticism from fans:"You either love me or you hate me." Marseille's Dimitri Payet on past criticism from fans:"You either love me or you hate me."

bit.ly/3BXDJJO

Payet's calf injury is expected to keep him out of Marseille's upcoming league encounter against FC Lorient as well. As such, he is set to retain his rating points even after the ongoing gameweek.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith