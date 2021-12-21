Ranking the 5 best Portuguese footballers this year (2021)

Portugal are one of the top footballing nations in the world. The Iberian nation has been blessed with top players over the years, especially since the turn of the century.

In the last few years, Portugal won the Euros (2016) and the Nations League (2019). They also made it to the semifinals of the 2006 FIFA World Cup (lost to France) and the final of Euro 2004 (lost to Greece).

They were knocked out in the Round of 16 in their last two major tournaments, and face an uphill task to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup (through the playoffs). Nevertheless, Portugal has a great blend of young and experienced campaigners who play for some of the top clubs in Europe.

On that note, here's a look at the top five Portugal players this year:

#5 Diogo Jota (Liverpool/Portugal)

Diogo Jota has had a fabulous year, especially since the start of the 2021-22 season.

The 25-year-old has scored ten goals to help Liverpool go second in the Premier League. He has also scored once in the Champions League, where Liverpool became the first English team to win all six group games in a season.

The emergence of the Portugal winger is significant, as Roberto Firmino has had an injury-plagued year. Jota has also shined for Portugal this year, scoring five goals (four times in World Cup qualifiers and once at the Euros).

#4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/Portugal)

Bruno Fernandes has been a breath of fresh air since arriving at Manchester United last year.

He's coming off a fabulous Premier League campaign - scoring 18 goals and assisting 13. That helped United finish second in the league. Even in the Europa League, his five goals and six assists helped his team to the final. which they lost on penalties against Villarreal.

Fernandes started his 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a hat-trick, but has scored just twice in his next 15 games.

Fernandes hasn't scored in the Champions League this season, but he has bagged six assists. He was a no-show at the Euros, where holders Portugal crashed out in the Round of 16. However, he has scored four times and bagged two assists for his country this year.

