Ranking the 5 best Portuguese players in the Premier League this season

The current Premier League season is turning out to be one for the ages. As many as three world-class teams are going all out for the coveted trophy.

While Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea have managed to stay on top for quite some time, no one would bet against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City dethroning them.

Portuguese players have laid down the marker in the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first name that pops up when one thinks of Portuguese players in the Premier League. In recent years, there has been an influx of Portuguese talent in the Premier League. This has coincided with the rise of the Portugal national team.

🔷 #ManCity | mancity.com Over in Portugal tonight, @BernardoCSilva was on the scoresheet, Joao Cancelo got himself an assist and Ruben Dias completed a full 90 as they emerged 3-0 victors over Sweden! 🤩 Over in Portugal tonight, @BernardoCSilva was on the scoresheet, Joao Cancelo got himself an assist and Ruben Dias completed a full 90 as they emerged 3-0 victors over Sweden! 🤩🔷 #ManCity | mancity.com https://t.co/GlZEsoXEV7

While football requires a complete team effort, individual performances will always be lauded. A lot of Portuguese players have started the season brilliantly.

Both Manchester clubs have a few exceptionally gifted players from the southern European country. Here we take a look at the five best Portuguese players based on this season’s performances in the Premier League:

Honourable mention: Bruno Fernandes

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo will go down as one of the best players in football history. He is undoubtedly the most decorated player (let alone a Portuguese player) in the Premier League. His return to Manchester United was marked with a brace against Newcastle United.

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo wins the Player of the Month award in his first month back in the Premier League.



He last won it in 2008 ⏪ Cristiano Ronaldo wins the Player of the Month award in his first month back in the Premier League.He last won it in 2008 ⏪ https://t.co/uNlmip2jl6

His presence both on and off the field is something that players feed off, and fans adore. The all-time top scorer in football history has been pivotal in Manchester United’s group stage success in the UEFA Champions League. His Premier League form earns him fifth spot on this list.

Ronaldo has scored six goals in the Premier League, making him the leading goal scorer for Manchester United. He has also provided a couple of assists for his team-mates. The goal machine trumps fellow Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes by the slightest of margins.

#4 Ruben Dias

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Ruben Dias has been a rock at the heart of Manchester City’s defense since his move from Benfica last year. The 2020-21 Premier League Player of the Season ensured that Pep Guardiola’s side did not feel the absence of Vincent Kompany.

Dias has featured in all but one Premier League game for the Cityzens this campaign. He has played a direct hand in six clean sheets for the reigning Premier League champions. Known for his leadership, strength and ability to read the game, Dias is right up there with the best centre-backs in the world.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Full ranking ➡️ Ruben Dias wasn't even ranked in our #FC100 list last year. He takes top spot as the best center back in 2021 📈Full ranking ➡️ es.pn/3pcVGiH Ruben Dias wasn't even ranked in our #FC100 list last year. He takes top spot as the best center back in 2021 📈Full ranking ➡️ es.pn/3pcVGiH https://t.co/sg9odQgnE2

In this Premier League season, the 24-year-old has made 947 passes (fourth highest). He has already blocked 10 shots, which is pretty high considering he plays for a team that dominates possession.

Dias ranks above Ronaldo because of the way he has transformed the Manchester City backline.

