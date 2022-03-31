Ranking 5 best Premier League managers based on their playing careers 

Over the last 30 years, several incredible managers have graced the Premier League. Their tactical nous, coupled with their deterministic and ambitious abilities, have helped them achieve a lot of glory in England.

But one fad that has taken over in recent years is the success of players who have turned themselves into managers.

The Premier League has plenty of player-turned managers right now

Feeling old yet? Lampard, Gerrard, Vieria and Arteta are all managing in the Premier League.Feeling old yet? Lampard, Gerrard, Vieria and Arteta are all managing in the Premier League.Feeling old yet? 👴 https://t.co/GTbyBJEhDO

Players spend their entire careers in the game and often pick up a lot of knowledge about it, inspiring them to take an off-the-pitch role once they retire. But not every player who turns into a manager is successful.

At the same time, every manager who was once a player did not necessarily have the most successful career on the pitch. However, there are some budding, as well as established, managers at the moment who have had triumphant playing careers.

Let's take a look at the top five Premier League managers based on their playing careers.

#5 Mikel Arteta

Norwich City v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is currently leading the charge to rebuild Arsenal, and he is doing a fantastic job at that. He has honed the youth brilliantly and formed a squad comprising young talents and experienced professionals.

While he has only won a single trophy in his managerial career, he fared slightly better in his playing career.

The Spaniard played for Barcelona, Arsenal, Everton and Rangers during his 16 years as a professional player. During his time with the latter, he won the Scottish League, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup.

Later with Arsenal, he lifted the FA Cup on two occasions while also winning the Community Shield twice. Although he never got his hands on the Premier League trophy, he might be able to win it as a manager.

#4 Pep Guardiola

Everton v Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is one of the most successful managers in football history. He has proven it during his time at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. However, the former Spanish international was quite the midfielder during his playing days.

Playing half his career under the legendary Johan Cruyff, Guardiola turned into one of the most intelligent players of his time. His defensive work, coupled with an eye for a threatening pass, was mesmerizing.

A midfield general pulling strings, he helped his club win 15 trophies during his playing career. It's easy to forget how good Pep Guardiola was as a player now that he has become such a brilliant manager.A midfield general pulling strings, he helped his club win 15 trophies during his playing career. It's easy to forget how good Pep Guardiola was as a player now that he has become such a brilliant manager. A midfield general pulling strings, he helped his club win 15 trophies during his playing career. 👏 https://t.co/HsNdRCypOR

During his time at Camp Nou, he won the La Liga title six times, four Spanish Super Cups, two Spanish Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and one Champions League. Guardiola certainly knew his way around the pitch and has now mastered the role off the pitch as well.

#3 Patrick Vieira

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira is currently doing an incredible job with Crystal Palace. The Eagles are pushing for a top-half finish this season, thanks to Vieira's tactical expertise. But nothing less was expected from the 45-year-old, who had a trophy-laden playing career.

During his 18 years on the pitch, Vieira played for Cannes, AC Milan, Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City. He was an extraordinary box-to-box midfielder who came into the limelight while playing under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

afcstuff @afcstuff In his 9 years at Arsenal, Vieira won 3 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cup trophies & the Community Shield 4 times. #afc In his 9 years at Arsenal, Vieira won 3 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cup trophies & the Community Shield 4 times. #afc https://t.co/vLx65vgmez

The Frenchman went on to win three Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three English Super Cups, five Serie A titles, two Italian Super Cups and one Italian Cup in his club career. He also won the Euros, FIFA World Cup and the Confederations Cup with France. Overall, the Palace boss had a tremendous playing career and is now trying to replicate the same as a manager.

#2 Frank Lampard

Everton v Newcastle United

Frank Lampard is currently facing a massive challenge in keeping Everton in the Premier League next season. But the Englishman never saw such torrid days during his playing career, where he broke all sorts of records as a Chelsea legend.

Although a West Ham United academy graduate, Lampard joined Chelsea when he was just 23 before becoming one of the most crucial players in the club's history. During his 13 seasons at Stamford Bridge, he won three Premier League titles, two League Cups, two Community Shield titles and four FA Cups.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 211 - Frank Lampard holds the record for scoring the most goals for Chelsea in the club’s history, scoring 211 goals between 2001 and 2014; he has also scored the most Premier League goals for the club (147) and provided the most assists (90). Return. 211 - Frank Lampard holds the record for scoring the most goals for Chelsea in the club’s history, scoring 211 goals between 2001 and 2014; he has also scored the most Premier League goals for the club (147) and provided the most assists (90). Return. https://t.co/UWrUuzF3y8

The box-to-box midfielder also achieved glory in Europe by winning a Champions League trophy as well as a Europa League title. In doing so, he also became the highest scorer and fourth-most appearance maker in Chelsea history.

Lampard will forever be remembered as a Premier League legend, but he will be hoping not to taint those memories with his managerial career.

#1 Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa v Southampton

Steven Gerrard is currently turning heads with his managerial performances at Aston Villa, with the club pushing to secure a place in Europe for next season. Considering his legendary performances for the Reds, the Liverpool legend will undoubtedly know a thing or two about playing in Europe.

A local lad, Gerrard was promoted to Liverpool's senior squad as a budding 18-year-old. After just five years, he was made captain of the team and led the team with immense pride. His leadership qualities were best emulated in the 2005 UCL final when he inspired a 3-3 comeback against AC Milan.

Today's #PlayerInFocus is Steven GerrardLiverpool's greatest player of all time? Today's #PlayerInFocus is Steven Gerrard 🙌Liverpool's greatest player of all time? 🐐https://t.co/OaPAns5SHK

The Anfield icon went on to win two FA Cups, three League Cups, two Community Shields, one UEFA Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, and one Champions League title. Gerrard could never get his hands on the coveted Premier League trophy, but he was consistently lauded for showing immense loyalty to Liverpool.

