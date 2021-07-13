Ranking the 5 best Premier League players at Euro 2020

Euro 2020 was as exciting an international tournament as any we have seen in recent times. Amid all the gloom that the world had become accustomed to in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Euro 2020 was nothing short of a blessing.

Italy have been crowned champions of Europe after defeating a resolute English side at Wembley this past Sunday. The Three Lions weren't touted as tournament favourites but they produced several top-drawer performances on their way to the final.

Premier League players showed their class at Euro 2020

Most English players ply their trade in the English top-flight. There were also several other high-profile Premier League players who were representing their nations at Euro 2020.

The tournament was a great stage for players to prove their mettle ahead of the 2022 World Cup and it's safe to say that many individuals have done exactly that.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Premier League players at Euro 2020.

#5 Paul Pogba - France/Manchester United

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

It's difficult to find a midfielder with as much flair as Paul Pogba. The Manchester United man can do things on a football pitch that are inconceivable to many. With N'Golo Kante sweeping up beside him, Pogba put his wide array of skills and passing range on display and they were an absolute treat.

Pogba was arguably France's best player at Euro 2020. He scored an absolute peach of a goal from range in the Round of 16 game against Switzerland. La Pioche played five accurate throughballs for France in the continental competition and it's a pity that the French forwards couldn't make the most of them.

He won the man-of-the-match award twice in four games. Pogba could have gone on to become a contender for the player of the tournament award but for France's early exit.

👀 Paul Pogba made more accurate through balls (5) than any other player at #EURO2020



😳 He only made 𝟮 accurate through balls for Manchester United in the Premier League last season pic.twitter.com/W0Rx2kygPZ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 12, 2021

#4 Harry Kane - England/Tottenham Hotspur

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

England endured a slow start to Euro 2020. They won 1-0 against Croatia before settling for a goalless draw with Scotland. The Three Lions then beat the Czech Republic 1-0 but manager Southgate was given some stick for his overtly cautious approach.

Harry Kane failed to score in any of England's first three games and looked off colour. But he stepped up when it mattered and was arguably England's most influential player in the knockout stages. He scored four goals in three knockout stage matches in the lead up to the final.

That included a goal apiece against Germany and Denmark and a brace against Ukraine. Kane was also instrumental in setting up England's only goal of the final but was starved of service later on in the game.

But all in all, it was a great tournament for England's captain who is one of the best strikers on the planet right now.

Harry Kane was involved in the sequence of play for all but one of England’s goals from open play at EURO 2020. [Squawka]



His false 9 game is incredible. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g5tSJhLgZs — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) July 12, 2021

Edited by Shambhu Ajith