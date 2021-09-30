Ranking the 5 best Premier League players this month - September 2021

The Premier League is arguably the most exciting and entertaining football league in the world. The thrill-a-minute nature of the English top-flight has plenty of admirers and it's difficult to predict what is going to happen in any given gameweek.

September was an entertaining month for Premier League fans

We saw plenty of exciting, top-notch footballing action in the month of September as well. The first week and a half of the month saw players go on an international break. They subsequently returned to feature in three Premier League gameweeks.

Things are looking tight at the top of the Premier League table. Liverpool hold a one-point lead over the chasing pack. The Merseysiders sit atop with 14 points after six games. Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton have all copped 13 points each so far.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Premier League players from the month of September.

#5 Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Arsenal looked like they were headed towards disaster after the first three gameweeks of the new Premier League season. However, they recovered well in September by registering three back-to-back wins. To cap it off, they produced an enthralling display against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, beating them 3-1 at the Emirates.

Gabriel Magalhaes was a standout performer for Arsenal in September. He seems to have struck up a good partnership with Ben White. The duo did exceptionally well to concede just one goal in three Premier League games this month. The only one they let in was Spurs' consolation goal in the North London derby.

The Gunners have won all of the last eight games in which Magalhaes has played and have only conceded three goals in those matches. Not only has he shown great temperament in defence, the Brazilian seems to have improved immensely in possession as well.

#4 Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has had a fantastic September. The Senegalese international has been a menacing presence down the right wing for the Hornets. He was their best player as they recovered from a 2-0 loss against the Wolves to beat Norwich City and earn a draw against Newcastle United.

Sarr scored a stunning brace against Norwich City. The first was a coolly taken finish from a cross from the right wing. The second came as a result of him being in the right place at the right time to send a rebound home. Sarr created as many as four big chances in the game against the Canaries.

He then scored a well-placed header to restore parity in the game against Newcastle United. Sarr has registered a total of 11 shots on target so far this Premier League season. He is also fourth on the list of progressive carries this season with 32 to his name.

