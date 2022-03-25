Ranking 5 best Premier League teams in defending corners this season (2021-22)

The Premier League has always been known for its abundance of goals. While seeing the back of the net ripple is the most exciting part for fans across the world, conceding goals can be demoralizing.

The defense is arguably the most important component of a team if they are to challenge for silverware. A strong and formidable backline also dents the confidence of opposition attackers and provides more control of the game.

Set-pieces contribute to a lot of goals in the Premier League

One area of the game that defenses often work on is corners. Set-pieces such as corners offer a way for a team to get on the scoresheet regardless of their playing style and can be dangerous if not dealt with properly.

Here, we take a look at the five Premier League teams that have been sound when it comes to defending corners this season:

#5 Chelsea

Over the past few seasons, Chelsea have shown that they are slowly but surely developing into serious title challengers. The Blues look like an extremely cohesive unit under Thomas Tuchel, who also guided them to their second Champions League title last season.

The Blues have let in seven goals from set-pieces this season that include just two from 128 corners. Imposing figures in their defense in the form of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva have provided much-needed defensive solidity. Rudiger in particular has been impressive this season, but he will soon become a free agent, much to the disappointment of Blues’ fans.

Chelsea are sitting comfortably in third place in the Premier League and have a five-point buffer over fourth-placed Arsenal. The Blues have the daunting task of facing Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in a couple of weeks’ time. Victory over the 13-time title winners will do wonders for Chelsea and give them a much-needed morale boost.

#4 West Ham

West Ham have exceeded expectations over the past year and continue to make progress under David Moyes. The Hammers, who finished 16th two seasons ago, look like a shadow of their former selves and have given their fans a lot to cheer about.

The Hammers have conceded just two goals from 155 corners in the Premier League this season. In total, they have conceded seven goals from all set pieces combined. Apart from Lukasz Fabianksi, who is a league veteran, Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma have also been solid when it comes to set-pieces.

West Ham were serious challengers for the top four but have faltered of late. They are currently seventh in the league, six points behind Arsenal. However, they still have the Europa League campaign to look forward to. The Hammers face Lyon in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

#3 Manchester City

Manchester City are known for their professionalism and finesse on the pitch. Although their recent form has been slightly disappointing, there is no denying that they are one of the best teams in Europe. The title race is turning into a real nail-biter and the next few games can potentially decide City’s fate.

City have the best defensive record in the league. They have let in just 18 goals in 29 league games so far. The Sky Blues have conceded six goals from set-pieces that include one goal from 84 corners. Ederson has been reliable as always between the sticks and is level with Liverpool’s Allison for the most clean sheets (16).

Pep Guardiola is yet to win a Champions League with City and will hope his side can go all the way this season. They face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final.

#2 Wolves

This is Wolverhampton Wanderers' fourth consecutive season in the Premier League since their promotion in 2018 and their high octane football has been a joy to watch. Wolves have looked even better since the appointment of Bruno Lage, who took over the reins at the start of the current season.

Wolves’ defensive performances have been magnificent this season. They have let in 13 goals from set-pieces in the Premier League that include just one goal from 169 corners. They have conceded 26 goals in total, a record which is the fourth-best in the league, only behind Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Like West Ham, Bruno Lage’s side were also serious contenders for the Champions League next season but struggled to remain consistent. Wolves are currently eighth in the league and will look to claim a spot in the Europa League next season.

#1 Arsenal

After a shaky start to the season, Arsenal have found a renewed enthusiasm and grit that has silenced a lot of critics. Mikel Arteta has done a commendable job this season with the Gunners looking solid in defense as well as going forward. With the youngest side in the league, Arsenal have shown how revitalizing youthful exuberance can be.

Arsenal are the best in the Premier League at defending corners and are yet to concede a single goal in the 134 corners they have faced. They have conceded five goals from set-pieces, which is also the best record in the league.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Arsenal have yet to concede from a corner in the Premier League this season 🤯 Arsenal have yet to concede from a corner in the Premier League this season 🤯 https://t.co/s86NQL6xF5

The Gunners hired Nicolas Jover at the start of the season as their new set-piece specialist, who has worked miracles with the squad. Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League and will have to remain focused for the remainder of the campaign if they are to book a place in next season’s Champions League.

