Ranking 5 best RWs at Euro 2024

Europe's finest footballers will converge in Germany for Euro 2024 this summer, with each of them looking to lead their respective countries to glory. The quadrennial tournament will provide an opportunity for players to write their names in gold, with the continental title on the line.

In recent years, several young wingers have emerged all over Europe, shining for their respective clubs and countries. For some, the Euros in Germany is a first chance to show what they can do on the biggest stages, and they will look to make their mark.

The expanded squads and increased number of teams have allowed many incredibly talented players to be at the tournament, and Sportskeeda has selected five top right wingers from the pool. Following the exploits of Italy's Federico Chiesa at the previous edition, several other right wingers are expected to impress in Germany.

Trending

This article aims to look at some of these potential game-changers and the expected impact on their respective teams at Euro 2024.

#5 Johan Bakayoko (PSV/Belgium Euro 2024 squad)

Belgium v Azerbaijan: Group F - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers

PSV ran away with the Eredivisie title this season, and an important part of their success was Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko. The 21-year-old, who replaced Noni Madueke after his move to Chelsea, contributed 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for the Dutch champions.

Bakayoko performed excellently for his club and has caught the eyes of multiple sides across Europe, and particularly in the Premier League. The youngster has been linked with Liverpool, where he is expected to be the heir to Mohamed Salah.

With Belgium having lost their X-factor player since Eden Hazard's retirement, Johan Bakayoko can stake a claim for himself. The forward will receive ample opportunities to do so in Germany, where he will be hoping to make a difference.

#4 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/Portugal Euro 2024 squad)

Portugal v Sweden - International Friendly

Bernardo Silva has been key to the success of Manchester City over the years, with Pep Guardiola often speaking of his intelligence. The diminutive winger is among the finest in world football due to his exquisite passing, dribbling, and positional discipline.

Silva ended the 2023-24 season with 11 goals and 10 assists across all competitions as he helped his club win the Premier League. Yet to win a major honor in a Portugal shirt, the Selecao number ten will hope to find the extra gear needed to do so in Germany.

Bernardo Silva has achieved everything he set out for in Manchester and is looking at a possible exit from the club. A great tournament this summer will likely set him up for a move to a different club.

#3 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain Euro 2024 squad)

Spain v Northern Ireland - International Friendly

Lamine Yamal is the latest A-list talent to emerge from Barcelona's famed academy that spawned Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Sergio Busquets. The 16-year-old has had a dizzying rise to fame in the last 12 months, going from a Spain U-17 player to a starter for La Roja at a major tournament.

Yamal directly contributed to 17 goals in his first full season with La Blaugrana's first team as they finished second in La Liga. The teenager has also contributed four assists in his last two games for Spain.

Lamine Yamal is Spain's youngest-ever men's player and youngest-ever goalscorer, having achieved both feats in 2023. The youngster is primed to become the youngest player to appear at a European Championship when Euro 2024 kicks off.

#2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England Euro 2024 squad)

England v Iceland - International Friendly

Arsenal jewel Bukayo Saka is set to play a central role for England at Euro 2024 after yet another impressive season at club level. The 23-year-old winger was a bit-part player for the Three Lions at the last edition of the tournament and is set to take center stage this time around.

A younger Saka is mostly remembered for the cynical foul on him from Giorgio Chiellini in the final against Italy. This version of the Arsenal man has matured and can grab games by the scruff of the neck, just as he was wrestled by the Italian defender.

Saka finished the season with 20 goals and 14 assists in an Arsenal shirt as his side missed out on the Premier League title by two points. He will hope to help his country win a first-ever European Championship and a first title in 58 years.

#1 Phil Foden (Manchester City/England Euro 2024 squad)

England v Iceland - International Friendly

Phil Foden was the Premier League Player of the Season after an impressive campaign with boyhood club Manchester City. Still only 23, the forward is among the attacking riches at Gareth Southgate's disposal at Euro 2024 in Germany.

During the 2023-24 season, exits and injuries to key forwards meant that Foden could finally be let loose. Stockport Iniesta, as he is known within the City set-up was untouchable for much of the campaign, leading Pep Guardiola's team to victory after victory.

Foden has yet to consistently perform at his best in an England shirt, but after the season he's had, nothing can be put past him. The Manchester City star will look to stake his claim as one of Europe's finest footballers.