Ranking the 5 best signings in the Premier League this transfer window (2022-23)

The 2022 summer transfer window is over and Premier League clubs were some of its biggest spenders. The 2022-23 season is now well underway all across Europe. Over the past several months and the majority of the summer, the narrative around the transfer window has been largely speculative.

Now that we're quite a few weeks into the new campaign, we don't need to take shots in the dark anymore. We have got a very decent idea of how the new signings are fitting in at their new clubs and just how important they can go on to be in the future.

The Premier League sides have spent £1.9 billion this summer on transfers, as per The Guardian. Four out of the five biggest spenders in Europe are also English sides.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five signings in the Premier League this transfer window.

#5 Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire and his languid ways at the back have cost Manchester United dearly in recent seasons. While the Englishman has his merits, he is certainly not a great fit for this United side that struggles during defensive transitions.

In came Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for a transfer fee of £51.63 million. Martinez got off to a shaky start, playing next to Maguire in Manchester United's losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in the first two weeks of the season.

However, once Maguire was hooked and Martinez was paired with Raphael Varane, things started to change drastically for the Red Devils. Martinez has added a lot of bite and tenacity to United's backline. He loves a tackle and is an aggressive presence at the back.

Despite being only 175 cms tall, he is quite good at aerial duels, winning five of his eight so far. He has already turned in quality performances against the likes of Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City and Arsenal. The 24-year-old was chosen as Manchester United's 'Player of the Month' for August.

#4 Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)

Freshly promoted Nottingham Forest were one of the biggest spenders not just in the Premier League but in all of Europe this summer. They spent in excess of £140 million to rope in new recruits. They shelled out £18 million in transfer fee to sign Neco Williams from Liverpool and boy, what a signing he has been.

Williams has been one of the stars of the opening stages of the new season. He has been an electric presence down the right wing for Forest and contributes equally on both sides of the pitch. He has made 27 tackles so far this season and has created two big chances for his side so far.

Although Forest have lost all of their last three games, they clearly have the potential to become an exciting team once all the players settle in.

#3 Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Arsenal desperately needed to strengthen their left-back department heading into the summer transfer window. They shelled out £22.5 million to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. The Ukraine international has had a massive impact at Arsenal in the early stages of the new season.

He impressed in his debut, picking up an assist in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Zinchenko followed that up with solid performances against Leicester City as well as Bournemouth.

Arteta has got the Gunners playing an exciting brand of football and they sit at the top of the Premier League table after six gameweeks. The former Manchester City left-back looks like a player who could be crucial for them in the years to come.

#2 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City for a transfer fee of £45 million. It was a deal that made sense for all parties involved.

City were pursuing Erling Haaland and wanted to move the Brazilian on. Jesus needed a fresh environment where he could express himself more. The Gunners were crying out loud for a striker who could hack it in the Premier League.

Jesus has looked a different beast since joining the Gunners. He was far from being the star of the show at Etihad, but Arteta is grooming him into being the centerpiece at the Emirates.

Jesus has done an excellent job so far, scoring three goals and providing three assists in six Premier League appearances.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Forget England, Erling Haaland is arguably the best signing of this summer transfer window in all of Europe. Manchester City were nearly indomitable in the 2021-22 season and they lacked a striker of Haaland's abilities last term. At £54 million, he is an absolute steal and his performances underline how phenomenal he is.

The 22-year-old has taken the Premier League by storm. He is an imposing physical presence inside the final third and his movement is absolutely world-class. Haaland's positioning and ability to sniff out chances inside the penalty area belies his age.

He has scored two hat-tricks in his Premier League career already. The Norwegian marksman has scored 10 goals and provided one assist in six Premier League appearances so far this campaign.

