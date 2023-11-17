Ranking the 5 best South American footballers playing in Europe right now

South American footballers have undeniably left an indelible mark, in Europe's top leagues, shaping the competitions with their flair, skill and unique style of play.

From the legendary Diego Maradona, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho to modern-day icons such as Lionel Messi and Neymar, South American players have consistently dazzled audiences across the continent.

They have not only elevated the performance standards of European clubs but have also significantly contributed to the success of various teams in domestic leagues and international competitions.

Even today, there is no shortage of world-class South Americans plying their trade in the top European leagues.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best South American footballers playing in Europe right now.

#5 Federico Valverde (Uruguay/Real Madrid)

SSC Napoli v Real Madrid CF: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Over the last several seasons, Federico Valverde has managed to establish himself as an important player for Real Madrid. The dynamic Uruguayan international has shown that he can play in a variety of roles including right-back, right-winger and anywhere in midfield.

Valverde is a strong and pacy footballer blessed with excellent technical qualities. In addition to being a very good dribbler, his passing and shooting range make him a threat like no other in midfield as well as the attacking realms.

Valverde has played largely in central midfield this season and has done a good job for Carlo Ancelotti's side this term. He has scored one goal and provided three assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season.

#4 Julian Alvarez (Argentina/Manchester City)

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Over the course of the 2022-23 season, Julian Alvarez showed the world that he is way too good to be limited to playing the role of Erling Haaland's deputy at Manchester City. Alvarez was one of Argentina's standout performers as they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He also did a very good job for City in the 2022-23 season, finishing seventh in the 2023 Ballon d'Or rankings. Alvarez has now become a mainstay in City's starting XI with his technical qualities and game intelligence making him an irreplaceable cog in City's attacking plans.

In addition to being a goal threat, Alvarez has doubled up as a creative outlet for City this term. The 23-year-old has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side so far this season.

#3 Lautaro Martinez (Argentina/Inter Milan)

Austria Soccer Champions League

Following his disappointing outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lautaro Martinez didn't lose too much time in rediscovering his mojo. He played a key role in helping Inter Milan reach the Champions League final last season.

Martinez has been even better in the early stages of the new campaign for the Nerazzurri. The Argentina international's link-up play continues to be a standout feature of his game. Although he is a diminutive forward, he possesses plenty of strength and can protect the ball rather aggressively.

Martinez's pace has always been a huge asset to him and his team and his finishing skills are improving. In 16 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Inter Milan, the 26-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided two assists.

#2 Vinicius Junior (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Vinicius Junior might not have enjoyed as good a start to the 2023-24 season as he would have liked but he has still done a good job for his side. The Brazilian attacker was expected to become Real Madrid's main man in attack but Jude Bellingham has stolen the spotlight in the early stages of the new campaign.

But Vinicius seems to be slowly finding his groove again and once he hits top gear, few attackers in Europe are as menacing as he is. The 23-year-old winger has scored six goals and provided four assists in 13 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season.

#1 Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

Alisson Becker's claim as the best goalkeeper of his generation is underpinned by a remarkable combination of technical prowess, composure and consistency. His shot-stopping abilities are extraordinary, characterized by lightning-quick reflexes and a commanding presence in one-on-one situations.

Alisson's proficiency in distributing the ball with both accuracy and vision adds a unique dimension to his game. His skillset aligns with the modern trend of goalkeepers being integral to building attacks from the back.

However, what truly sets him apart is his ability to deliver in critical moments and he has once again been a force to be reckoned with in goal for Liverpool this term. Alisson has already made 40 saves in 12 Premier League appearances so far this season and kept four clean sheets.

He has played an astounding 47 accurate long balls and has averaged a pass completion rate of 83.6% in the league.