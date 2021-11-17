Ranking the 5 best strikers above the age of 35 in world football right now

Football is a beautiful game and its beauty is enriched by some world-class players. The likes of Pele, Maradona, Johan Cruyff, George Best and many others have made the game more attractive with their enormous contributions.

That being said, irrespective of anything, the expectations from a striker in football will never change. The man leading the frontline is expected to be among the goals no matter what.

Some world-class strikers have aged like fine wine

With the responsibility of scoring goals on a regular basis, the life of a striker is not at all easy. We are seeing this season how a phenomenal goalscorer like Harry Kane has struggled in front of goal in the Premier League.

The struggle only gets intense with age and to keep up with that is a massive task. Fortunately, some of the strikers have dealt with this pressure immensely well and are still doing a great job in attack. On that note, let's take a look at the top strikers above the age of 35 right now:

#5 Radamel Falcao

The Colombian striker has been quite a successful footballer given the clubs he has played for. Radamel Falcao started his career with River Plate in Argentina but his major breakthrough came when he started playing for Porto.

In his two seasons with the Portuguese club, he scored 41 goals in just 50 appearances. This helped him earn a move to Atletico Madrid where he became unstoppable. He went on to score 52 goals in 68 La Liga appearances, winning the UEFA Europa League and Copa del Rey.

Since then, he has played for Monaco, Manchester United, Chelsea and Galatasaray and is currently with Rayo Vallecano. The 35-year old has already scored five goals in 8 appearances and is the club's top-scorer this season.

#4 Olivier Giroud

Having come through the ranks of Grenoble, Olivier Giroud spent the early days of his career playing in Ligue 1. The French striker's fortunes changed when he signed for Arsenal in 2012.

With his tall physique and amazing aerial abilities, Giroud was a massive threat in front of goal. He played a vital role in helping the Gunners win the FA Cup thrice before joining Chelsea in 2018. With the Blues, the Frenchman won the FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

The 2018 World Cup winner had a memorable time in the Premier League with both London clubs. Giroud joined AC Milan this summer and the 35-year old has already scored four goals in seven league appearances.

