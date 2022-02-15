Ranking the 5 biggest flops in Barcelona history

Barcelona is a club most young footballers dream of playing for. While the current situation at the Catalan club is a bit of a mess, they remain one of the most powerful and successful European teams in the history of the game.

Some of the best players in the world have played for the Spanish giants. The likes of Figo, Neymar, Ronaldinho and many others have had the pleasure of playing for this wonderful club.

Barcelona have made some poor signings

Due to their rich history and commercial strength, Barcelona have been able to sign some amazing players over the years. While many have done well, a decent number of players have struggled with the Catalan club.

These players have come to the club proving their worthiness on the pitch yet face a difficult time at Camp Nou. On that note, let's take a look at those top players who have flopped while playing for the Spanish giants.

#5 Alex Song

Ajax Amsterdam v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had a terrific vision in identifying talented players around the world. One such player was Alex Song, who was then playing for Bastia in Ligue 1.

Arsenal signed him in 2005, initially on loan and then making the move permanent the following year. With the Gunners, Alex Song performed exceptionally well with his defensive abilities and amazing talent for creating plays from midfield. He made 136 Premier League appearances for the Gunners but was unsuccessful in winning any silverware.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Alex Song didn't care about not playing at Barcelona Alex Song didn't care about not playing at Barcelona 👀 https://t.co/y8PI6jQ91h

A frustrated Song left to play for Barcelona in the summer of 2012 for a transfer fee worth £15 million. Although he won La Liga in his debut season, his form took a massive dip in Spain.

He struggled to start regularly and failed to stand out among the top midfielders at the club. After a loan spell with West Ham United, he was sold off to Rubin Kazan in 2016. Song made 65 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring just once.

#4 Malcolm

Malcolm struggled immensely with his football in Spain

The Brazilian winger was very impressive during his time at Bordeaux in Ligue 1. In 84 league appearances, Malcolm scored 20 goals and 12 assists with the French club at the age of 21.

Eager for his signature, Barcelona were successful in securing the move for a transfer fee worth £36.5 million in the summer of 2018. Unfortunately, the Brazilian struggled to adapt to the demands of the league and failed to take his chances.

Nathan Harding @HardingHimself Malcolm has signed for Zenit..



When people said he needed to leave Barcelona for first team football they didn't mean this. What a waste of talent. Malcolm has signed for Zenit.. When people said he needed to leave Barcelona for first team football they didn't mean this. What a waste of talent. https://t.co/MMG5QZmKx2

In 24 appearances across all competitions, Malcolm managed to score four times and registered just two assists for the Catalans. He was sold off to Zenit Saint Petersburg after a season at Camp Nou.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar