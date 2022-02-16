Ranking the 5 biggest flops in Real Madrid history

Real Madrid has always been the dream team for a number of players. Several professional footballers aspire to play for Los Blancos at least once in their career.

A number of players have signed for the Spanish giants and made the best out of it. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos and many others have made it worth their time in recent history.

Real Madrid have made some poor signings as well

While many signings have worked out well for Los Blancos, there are players who have struggled with them as well. Despite having a high reputation before joining Madrid, these footballers couldn't capitalize when given the opportunity.

Eventually, they left Madrid but made it count at the clubs after. Here, we take a look at the top players who failed at Real Madrid.

#5 Klass-Jan Huntelaar

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar was very prolific at FC Schalke

The Dutchman made a name for himself in the Eredivisie while playing for both Heerenveen and Ajax. During his time in the Netherlands, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored 172 goals in 263 appearances across all competitions.

His amazing positioning and clinical finishing were a delight to watch. This instigated Real Madrid to sign the Dutch striker. A transfer fee of £17 million was agreed to sign Huntelaar in January 2009.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ 48 games

◉ 48 goals



The Hunter is back. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar's 2011-12 season at Schalke 04 was ridiculous:◉ 48 games◉ 48 goalsThe Hunter is back. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar's 2011-12 season at Schalke 04 was ridiculous:◉ 48 games◉ 48 goalsThe Hunter is back. 💙 https://t.co/a6uhwGA5gA

Unfortunately, the move did not reap much success as the former Ajax striker managed to score only eight goals in 20 appearances. More than that, he struggled to start regularly and joined AC Milan in the summer of 2009. Huntelaar joined FC Schalke the following season and went on to become their second highest goal-scorer of all time with 114 goals.

#4 Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben was a Treble winner at Bayern Munich

After winning two Premier League titles with Chelsea, Arjen Robben attracted a lot of interest from other European clubs. In the summer of 2007, Real Madrid signed the Dutchman for a transfer fee of £24 million.

In 106 matches at Chelsea, Robben scored 19 times and registered 22 assists in the process. In comparison to that, the Dutch winger scored 13 times and registered 15 assists in 65 games at Madrid.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - Arjen Robben has officially retired from football!



• 245 G/A for Bayern Munich

• 41 G/A for Chelsea

• 28 G/A for Real Madrid

• 42 G/A for PSV

• 8x Bundesliga winner

• 2x Premier league winner

• 1x La Liga winner

• 1x Champions League winner - Arjen Robben has officially retired from football!• 245 G/A for Bayern Munich• 41 G/A for Chelsea• 28 G/A for Real Madrid• 42 G/A for PSV• 8x Bundesliga winner• 2x Premier league winner• 1x La Liga winner• 1x Champions League winner 🚨 - Arjen Robben has officially retired from football!• 245 G/A for Bayern Munich• 41 G/A for Chelsea• 28 G/A for Real Madrid• 42 G/A for PSV• 8x Bundesliga winner• 2x Premier league winner• 1x La Liga winner• 1x Champions League winner https://t.co/81sF1PO7oN

With the arrival of Florentino Perez and the arrivals of Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo, Robben struggled to find a regular place in the first team. He left to join Bayern Munich in 2009 and went on to become a legendary player for them.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy