Ranking the 5 biggest game-changers in Premier League history

The definition of "world-class" often differs depending on who you ask and what their views on football might be.

For lovers of attractive football, their answers might be based on brilliance in front of goal, accuracy from set-pieces, or general superiority in the final third. For fans who are more pleased with a clean sheet, world-class players might be defensive stalwarts and solid rocks in the first third.

On a more general scale, a world-class footballer has to be a gifted player with the consistency and hard work to back up that gift. South American legends like Pele and Maradona are notably world-class because of how consistently they performed throughout their careers. The same can be said for the European kings of football like George Best, Lev Yashin, and Ferenc Puskas.

Sure, these players could have a bad day at the office sometimes, but they all had one thing in common: their ability to change the game. That made them the world-class legends we so often talk about.

In the relatively short history of the Premier League, few players have stood out as world-class in their own right. They're game changers who have driven their teams forward in a way only a legendary player can. Without further ado, let's take a look at five such players, starting with Manchester City's former captain.

#5 Vincent Kompany | Manchester City

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany.

Vincent Kompany started his Manchester City career as a defensive midfielder. But the legendary Cityzens captain soon shifted to central defense and carried the club through an 11-year stint filled with progress, success and trophies.

Kompany may have joined the club aged 22, but he rose through the ranks quickly. The Belgian cemented his spot in the heart of the City defense and quickly became one of the best defenders in Premier League history.

Kompany's otherworldly strike against Leicester City in 2019 was his last goal for the club. It ended up being the all-important winner that day and eventually helped Pep Guardiola's men win the Premier League that season.

In 2012, his headed goal against Manchester United was crucial in City's Premier League title win that season. Kompany helped the Sky Blues win 12 trophies during his time at the club, and his statue at the Etihad Stadium clearly commemorates that.

#4 Steven Gerrard | Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

504 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in 17 years, and that's not counting the nine years Steven Gerrard spent as a youth player for the Reds.

His creativity in the final third could only be surpassed by his dynamism, fluidity, and stamina. Gerrard is one of the best midfielders in Liverpool and Premier League history. The legendary Red is notably the only footballer to score in - and win - the finals of the League Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Cup and Champions League.

It's not often that games are named after a player. But in Gerrard's case, the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham was termed the Gerrard Final, and for good reason. The star scored two goals, with one in injury time, to push the game into extra time and penalties, which Liverpool won.

During the Champions League finals of 2005, Gerrard was also on hand to score a goal and win a penalty. Both helped Liverpool overcome a 3-0 deficit against AC Milan and eventually win the match on penalties. Nine trophies with Liverpool, it's no shock Gerrard is a Premier League Hall of Famer.

