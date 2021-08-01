Ranking the 5 biggest sales in Liverpool history

One of the most successful clubs in English football history, Liverpool have always made some interesting moves in the transfer market. It is imperative to be active in the transfer market to secure major trophies and the Reds, especially in the last few years, have made some intelligent moves.

While Liverpool did secure some trophies in the early part of the 21st century, it was only under Jurgen Klopp that they finally managed to end their Premier League trophy drought.

In the 21st century, Liverpool are also the side to have scored some significant wins during the transfer window. They have brought in as well as sold some of the best players in Europe.

On the same note, let us take a look at five of the best sales done by Liverpool.

#5 Xabi Alonso | Liverpool to Real Madrid (€34.50m) | 2009

Alonso helped Real Madrid finish the season with a record number of points

Xabi Alonso, one of the best midfielders in the modern era, holds the fifth spot in our list. The Spaniard re-invented the 'holding midfield' playing position and was an integral part of the dominant Spain side.

When a player is pursued by many clubs, we know where he will be headed, don't we? It wasn't much of a surprise when Xabi Alonso was signed by Real Madrid in 2009, the year when the Spanish giants splashed money to grab every big name that was available.

On this day in 2006, Xabi Alonso scored from inside his own half in #LFC's 2-0 win over Newcastle at Anfield pic.twitter.com/YHTaTvV8wv — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 20, 2014

Though the transfer hurt Liverpool, Xabi went on to gain with his new club. Alonso was used in every game by Pellegrini as the Spanish midfielder helped Real Madrid finish the season with a then record number of points. He has achieved the same feat with both Liverpool and Real Sociedad.

#4 Fernando Torres | Liverpool to Chelsea (€58.5m) | 2011

Torres scored goals for fun at Liverpool

El Nino, as lovingly dubbed by his fans, is among the best strikers that Liverpool have had in the club's lengthy history.

After wreaking havoc in Spain with Atletico Madrid, Torres arrived in England to take up new challenges. Things started on a highly positive note for the Spaniard as he kept collecting goals for his new club.

33 - In Fernando Torres' debut season with Liverpool in 2007-08, the Spaniard scored 33 goals; only Mohamed Salah (44 in 2017-18) has ever scored more in his debut season for the Reds. Retiring. pic.twitter.com/vHHAzTp0wB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2019

The 2010 World Cup champ earned equal appreciation from his teammates and rivals. A constant rise in the career graph earned Fernando Torres a hefty price tag. Chelsea roped in Torres at Stamford Bridge, earning Liverpool a massive €58.5 million.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ashwin