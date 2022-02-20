Ranking 5 clubs that gained most followers on Instagram in 2022 

The competition between the biggest football clubs in Europe is heating up off the pitch in the form of social media engagement on Instagram. Achieving footballing success by winning major trophies is the primary objective for any top club, but having a global internet presence is imperative as well. Social media such as Instagram has proven to be one of the key mediums through which clubs increase their reach.

Instagram is the chief impetus for the hyper-digitization of supporters' connections to their respective clubs

The most prominent platform amongst football clubs from the top five European Leagues is Instagram. The American photo and video-sharing social networking service is an excellent tool for clubs to increase their popularity through digital fan engagement.

Alongside interacting with supporters, clubs have also taken to sharing sponsored posts, which is proving to be a lucrative revenue stream for teams with considerable global influence.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five European football clubs who gained the most followers on Instagram in 2022:

#5 Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Liverpool ended their 30 year English Premier League title drought in the peculiar 2019-20 season, which lasted for an astonishing 352-days. Unfortunately, their celebrations were hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Merseyside-based club is the second most successful team in English football, with 19 top-flight league titles, seven FA Cups and eight League Cups.

Jurgen Klopp also led Liverpool to their sixth UEFA Champions League title in the 2018-19 season. They have a total of 35.7 million followers on Instagram, and accumulate an average of 162.8K likes on their published posts.

The Reds have gained a total of 1.05 million followers in 2022. Their latest signing in the January 2022 transfer window was Columbian winger Luis Diaz, with a reported transfer fee of €45 million.

#4 Manchester United

Manchester United v Middlesbrough: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United are arguably the most successful football club in the history of English football. The Red Devils have won a staggering number of trophies, including 20 English Premiership titles, 12 FA Cups and five League Cups. Along with their domestic achievements, the club have also added three UEFA Champions Leagues and one Europa League to their vast trophy cabinet.

The Red Side of Manchester is also the most followed English football team on Instagram with a total of 55 million followers. The average likes on their published posts come out to around 476.6K .

The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, the man with the highest number of followers on Instagram, has also given way to a sharp rise in Manchester United's follower count. The Mancunian club has attained a total of 1.39 million followers in 2022.

