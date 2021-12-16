Ranking the 5 clubs with the longest ongoing winning streaks right now

The 2021-22 campaign has been an entertaining one so far, with teams challenging strongly to win their respective leagues. Given the competition, it is likely that finding the winners and other positions of the majority of leagues will go down to the wire.

Winning on a regular basis is not an easy task irrespective of the quality of the team. Yet plenty of clubs have managed to do so and are currently doing very well in their individual leagues.

Top clubs have been quite dominant this season

The majority of the big clubs have done well this season in their bid to win their respective leagues. In the process, they are having a good run of wins right now. On that note, let's take a look at the top clubs around Europe.

#5 Liverpool (5 games)

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's team have once again been very impressive in the Premier League. Liverpool have recorded 37 points so far in 16 league games with just one loss to their name. They rank second in the Premier League right now with a ratio of 2.31 points per game.

The Reds have done phenomenally well at Anfield without losing a single game in eight matches. They are now on a five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League with Newcastle United up next. The run has seen them record wins against Arsenal, Southampton, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa. Their last winless Premier League match was a 3-2 loss to West Ham United on November 7.

In the past five league matches, Liverpool have conceded only once. With Mohamed Salah in sensational form, the Reds are very capable of extending this unbeaten run.

#4 Inter Milan (5 games)

FC Internazionale v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

The Serie A title race is going to be an interesting one this year. Juventus haven't looked in good form this season, especially after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Inter Milan and AC Milan are now strongly contesting for the title. Currently, Inter are at the top of the table, with 40 points in 17 games, with a ratio of 2.35 points per game.

Like Liverpool, even the Black and Blues have lost only once and have an unbeaten record at home. They are currently on a good run with five wins on the trot in the league.

The last time they failed to win was a 1-1 draw in the Milan Derby on November 8.

In the process, they have registered wins against Napoli, Venezia, Spezia, Roma and Cagliari. Amazingly, they have conceded only twice in those five wins, which was against Napoli. They can continue this impressive run with a victory against Salernitana next.

