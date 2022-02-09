Ranking the 5 most consistent players in world football right now (2022)

Consistency is a trait that is rare in football. In a game where one-season wonders and injury-prone players are prevalent, consistent players are worth their weight in gold. Over the last few years, a few players have built a reputation of being consistent.

Scoring goals every once in a while is not tricky. What makes a striker stand out is regularly hitting the back of the net. Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski have been some of the most consistent strikers in the last five years.

Sustained consistency is a prerequisite for all-time greatness

Consistency is what separates a good player from a great. The likes of Yaya Toure and Mesut Ozil were terrific in the Premier League. However, their inconsistency meant they were seldom compared with Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

Premier League @premierleague Steven Gerrard & Frank Lampard both bowed out with goals on Sunday. Here's how their #BPL number stack up... http://t.co/A9CcJrBlBc Steven Gerrard & Frank Lampard both bowed out with goals on Sunday. Here's how their #BPL number stack up... http://t.co/A9CcJrBlBc

Some consistent players have experienced a dip in form this season, such as N’Golo Kante, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane. However, a handful of players have lived up to expectations. On that note, here's a look at the five consistent players in the game right now:

#5 Marquinhos

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Marquinhos was made the PSG captain after Thiago Silva’s Parc des Princes departure in 2020. Since then, the 27-year-old has gone from strength to strength. The Brazilian’s importance to the Parisians has only increased, which is reflected in his performances.

The PSG defender has played the entire 90 minutes in 18 Ligue 1 and six Champions League games this season. Apart from being the French side’s best defender, Marquinhos has led the team brilliantly at the other end too, scoring three goals.

Marquinhos is one of the world’s best centre-backs, inheriting the mantle from Silva. Thanks to his consistency, he received a place in the FIFA 22 Team of the Year. The PSG man is versatile enough to play at right-back and in defensive midfield.

#4 Casemiro

Real Madrid vs Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Leg One

Casemiro is arguably the most underrated player of the last decade. A pivotal part of Real Madrid’s Champions League-winning teams, Casemiro was often overshadowed by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. This year, while Kroos and Modric have been inconsistent, the Brazilian has maintained his fine displays.

Real Madrid’s first-choice defensive midfielder since 2015, Casemiro has pocketed many opposition playmakers. The 29-year-old continues to be one of the best holding midfielders in the world. Los Blancos’ €6 million acquisition of him is one of the bargain deals of the last decade.

Sara🍁 @sara_2437 Casemiro is the most underrated midfielder of this generation. Casemiro is the most underrated midfielder of this generation. https://t.co/Bfd1Vx6390

Casemiro has featured in over 30 games for the La Liga leaders this season. While Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have received plaudits for their attacking exploits, Casemiro has held the ship at the back. He has also made four assists this campaign.

