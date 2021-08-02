Ranking the 5 most controversial moments in Premier League history

The Premier League is one of the world's most popular domestic leagues and has given fans many memorable moments. Scattered amongst them are many shocking and controversial incidents that have become part of the folklore of the game.

Ranging from violence to absurdity and comical brilliance, we rank the 5 most controversial moments in Premier League history.

#5 The beach ball incident

Sunderland v Liverpool - Premier League

Before Steven Gerrard's slip, the most famous act of self-sabotage Liverpool engaged in was when an inflatable beach ball was responsible for a 1-0 loss to Sunderland in 2009.

As per the referee's discretion, a game may be stopped at any time once a foreign object enters the field of play, failing which the object is considered a part of the field. Mike Jones, the referee on the day, was unaware that a red beach ball belonging to the Liverpool supporters had found its way in front of Pepe Reina's goal.

As Darren Bent struck a soft effort from some distance, Reina was left helpless as the ball took a wicked deflection off the red beach ball before creeping into the Liverpool goal. The goal would go on to give the team from Merseyside a humiliating 1-0 Premier League loss to Sunderland.

#4 Keiron Dyer vs. Lee Bowyer

Newcastle brawl

In 2005, a Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa saw tensions boil over as teammates Keiron Dyer and Lee Bowyer came to shocking blows for a worldwide audience to see.

Arguments between teammates usually end with a harsh few words or a tough shove. However, on this day, the emotions got the better of the two teammates. After Newcastle shipped in three goals down and had a man sent off, the two teammates descended into fisticuffs over a misplaced pass. Bowyer had his shirt ripped before Gareth Barry, who was playing for the opposition, intervened.

Both players were sent off for their violent conduct, reducing Newcastle to eight men and embarrassing Newcastle manager Graeme Souness, who forced a public apology from the pair.

