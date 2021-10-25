Even though the goalscorers take away most of the glory, there is no denying that the playmakers are equally admired within the world of football. The beauty that lies in an inch-perfect delivery or a drop shoulder is second to none. Playmakers set the tone of the game and everyone else just follows their lead.

The biggest attribute of a playmaker is creativity. Their ability to quickly adapt to a certain situation is what makes playmakers so admirable. One might have numerous ways to deal with a particular instance. But choosing the best and most graceful option is what a creative player is expected to do.

The demanding nature of the Premier League brings the best out of its players. Hence, without much of a surprise, England's top-tier football houses some of the best creative players in the world.

The same brings us to the topic of the day.

Ranking the 6 most creative footballers in the Premier League right now.

#6 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes is one of the brightest midfielders in modern football

Bruno Fernandes can be held responsible for changing the attitude of the club from within single-handedly. Ever since he joined Manchester United in January 2019, the Old Trafford outfit have been experiencing positive changes all over.

Bruno Fernandes is one of the brightest midfielders in modern football. The Portuguese playmaker has swept each of Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards since joining Manchester United.

As of today, Bruno Fernandes has 51 direct goal involvements from 60 Premier League games. He is considered the missing piece that Manchester United have been missing all these years. Bruno Fernandes' creativity and playmaking skills have made him a crowd favorite within a short period of time.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Bruno Fernandes breaks Frank Lampard’s record for most goals scored by a Premier League midfielder in a single season, all comps (28) 💥 Bruno Fernandes breaks Frank Lampard’s record for most goals scored by a Premier League midfielder in a single season, all comps (28) 💥 https://t.co/jSDB4nDhOz

#5 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mason Mount played a key role in Blues' Champions League triumph

Mason Mount is an irreplaceable element in Chelsea's attacking unit. The youngster made it into Chelsea's first team just in 2019 and has barely missed a game.

Rising through the youth ranks of the club, Mount spent productive stints at Vitesse and Derby County before returning to Stamford Bridge in 2019. The 22-year-old cites Luka Modric, Frank Lampard and Andres Iniesta as his idols. The England international possesses enough potential to make them proud.

Mason Mount is dangerous in the final third and is known for his key passes. The Chelsea graduate was the club's player of the season last season and played a key role in the Blues' Champions League triumph.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Mason Mount is the 20th different player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea, with only Arsenal (21) having more different hat-trick scorers in the competition. Rabbits. #CHENOR 20 - Mason Mount is the 20th different player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea, with only Arsenal (21) having more different hat-trick scorers in the competition. Rabbits. #CHENOR https://t.co/vsCA6ITtq9

