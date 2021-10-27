Ranking the 5 most creative players in Premier League history

The Premier League has continued its meteoric rise to fame since 1992. The English top flight is more physical in nature and tougher, which makes it an apt stage to judge the true potential of footballers. The hype surrounding the Premier League also makes it a dream for many players to play in the league.

Due to the presence of many top teams like Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United, the Premier League is also unpredictable. In addition to the tough competition between the teams, the glamor and money attracts more viewership across the globe.

Creativity is a pivotal part of how a team functions on the pitch. Creative footballers unlock defenses and put defenders in trouble with their caliber. It goes without saying that they are still in high demand due to their attributes.

The Premier League has been the home to many great footballers over time. There were also some creative geniuses who set foot in the English top flight and left an incredible legacy. On that note, let us take a look at

5 most creative players in Premier League history

Special mentions: Ryan Giggs, Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, Paul Scholes and Kevin De Bruyne.

#5 David Silva

Manchester City have enjoyed unparalleled domestic success in the last decade, with David Silva being their chief architect in the middle. Silva was the fulcrum of the Manchester City team under managers Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola, leaving an incredible legacy at the Etihad.

Mercurial in midfield, Silva was top notch with his defense splitting passes and his movements. The Spaniard is known for creating space and dominating the final third with his offensive approach.

With 93 assists in the English top flight, David Silva is sixth in the all-time assist table of the Premier League. During his tenure, he helped Manchester City win four league titles and two FA Cups, among other accolades.

#4 Eden Hazard

One of the highest chance creators of the last decade, Eden Hazard left an incredible mark during his stay at Chelsea. The Belgian played an integral role in Chelsea's success for the majority of the last decade due to his impact in the final third.

Hazard amazed fans and critics alike with his sensational dribbling prowess, which helped him glide past opponents with utter ease. The Belgian was decisive from both flanks and absolutely unstoppable at his very best. Close control, technique, vision - Hazard had it all, making him a fan favorite during his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard bagged 110 goals and 92 assists for the Blues - 61 of his assists coming in the Premier League.

