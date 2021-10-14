Ranking 5 current Premier League stars with more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo

The Premier League went ecstatic with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United this summer. As delightful as it is for the Red Devils to have the Portuguese back, it is equally a privilege for the competition to have one of the best ever players.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Old Trafford after being 12 years away from England. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has earned many accolades in those 12 years, making his mark almost everywhere he went.

Premier League has some fine goal-scorers other than Cristiano Ronaldo

To date, Cristiano Ronaldo has 87 Premier League goals to his name, which is a spectacular achievement. That being said, he has some amazing goal-scorers ahead of him, who are very much active and efficient in front of goal.

With his return, Cristiano Ronaldo will want to narrow the distance and hopefully even surpass some of them. But for now, he remains behind them. Let's take a look at those top active goal-scorers who are ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League at the moment:

#5 Sadio Mane (99 goals)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a man very sure of the type of player he wants in his team. One of the players he was very certain about bringing to Anfield was Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese forward started his career with Metz in the French league. He was soon signed by Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian league where he performed amazingly well. He scored 45 goals and registered 32 assists in just 87 appearances across competitions for the club.

Mane was then signed by Southampton in 2014 where he continued to impress. He joined Liverpool in 2016 and has always been a constant part of their first team. With his dribbling skills, flair, agility and blistering pace, he has been a difficult man to handle. Not only that, Mane has been consistently among the goals in the Premier League.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Sadio Mane has now scored more Premier League goals than Fernando Torres in 16 fewer games 😳 Sadio Mane has now scored more Premier League goals than Fernando Torres in 16 fewer games 😳 https://t.co/WVjDD3f7nF

To date, Mane has scored 99 goals in the league. With Cristiano Ronaldo only 12 goals behind him, the competition will be interesting between the two in the coming seasons.

#4 Mohamed Salah (103 goals)

No other player in the Premier League should be feared more than Mohamed Salah right now. The Egyptian has been in sensational form this season and his performance against Manchester City was a glimpse of his terrific skills.

The 2018 FIFA Puskas Award winner has run riot in the Premier League with his deadly form in front of goal. With his sweet left-foot, mind-boggling dribbling skills and amazing talent to find goals, Salah is arguably one of the best players in the world at the moment.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Mo Salah hasn't won a Premier League Player of the Month award since March 2018...He's had 99 goal involvements in 121 matches in that time 😳 Mo Salah hasn't won a Premier League Player of the Month award since March 2018...He's had 99 goal involvements in 121 matches in that time 😳 https://t.co/x5tRmJbAEE

He has been consistently among the top goal-scorers in the league and with the form he is in right now, there is no stopping him. He has already scored 103 goals in the Premier League and catching him is going to be a very difficult task for Cristiano Ronaldo, if he maintains his level.

