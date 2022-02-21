Ranking 5 duos with the highest goal combinations in Premier League history

The Premier League has its own challenges and it is not easy to be a regular goal-scorer there. Over time, the difficulties faced in linking up have only increased with a more detailed study of the opposition.

Despite that, some of the superstar players have had great chemistry on the pitch. They have been on the same wavelength more often than not and have been very productive in front of goal for their respective clubs.

The Premier League has seen some great partnerships on the pitch

The famous pair of Cristiano Ronaldo & Wayne Rooney linked up really well on the pitch and were quite efficient for Manchester United. Both players helped each other to be on the scoresheet and indirectly benefited the club.

There have been other duos in the league who have had a great amount of success and productivity playing together. On that note, let's take a look at those star players who have combined with each other to score the highest number of goals in England's top-tier division.

#5 Teddy Sheringham and Darren Anderton (Tottenham Hotspur)

Darren Anderton (Left) and Teddy Sheringham (Right) for Tottenham Hotspur

Both Teddy Sheringham and Darren Anderton joined Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 1992. While Anderton took time to settle, Sheringham had an instant impact at Spurs.

The English striker scored 21 goals in his very first season as goals came in on a regular basis from him during his time in London. Anderton was always more of a goal-assister than a goal-scorer. His link-up with Teddy Sheringham was quite fruitful for Spurs.

Stu’s Football Flashbacks @stusfootyflash



Especially with their trademark near-post corner routine, which worked 3 times that campaign against Wimbledon, Newcastle & Chelsea.



Set piece perfection. 🏻



@DarrenAnderton #THFC The understanding between Darren Anderton and Teddy Sheringham peaked during the 1994/95 season.Especially with their trademark near-post corner routine, which worked 3 times that campaign against Wimbledon, Newcastle & Chelsea.Set piece perfection. The understanding between Darren Anderton and Teddy Sheringham peaked during the 1994/95 season.Especially with their trademark near-post corner routine, which worked 3 times that campaign against Wimbledon, Newcastle & Chelsea.Set piece perfection. 👌🏻@DarrenAnderton #THFC https://t.co/ZcSqPLDU6K

The duo also played with each other for the England national team, which helped them more with their chemistry. Both Sheringham and Anderton had combined to score 27 goals in the Premier League, with the former being the goal-scorer more often.

#4 Thierry Henry and Robert Pires (Arsenal)

Thierry Henry and Robert Pires for Arsenal

Thierry Henry signed for Arsenal in 1999 while Robert Pires joined them a year later. Both players were instrumental in the Gunners' success in their own way.

Pires liked to play as an attacking midfielder and even as a winger at times. His compatriot Henry was a goal-scoring machine for the Gunners. Both players won the Premier League twice with Arsenal and were an important part of the 2003-04 team that went undefeated and was labeled as "The Invincibles".

Premier League @premierleague



#ValentinesDay @Arsenal There was a French connection for Robert Pires & Thierry Henry who also linked up for 29 #PL goals There was a French connection for Robert Pires & Thierry Henry who also linked up for 29 #PL goals#ValentinesDay @Arsenal https://t.co/Do6Gdzygan

The duo had a good understanding on the pitch and were trusted very much by manager Arsene Wenger. Both Pires and Henry had combined to score 29 goals in the league during their time at Arsenal.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy