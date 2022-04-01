Ranking the 5 early favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in November in Qatar. Nearly all the participating teams have been determined as the qualifying phase draws to a close.

29 out of 32 teams have already booked a berth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Most of the footballing giants of the world have qualified for the quadrennial tournament.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums The 2022 World Cup pots are here!



What would be your dream group for England? 🤔 The 2022 World Cup pots are here! What would be your dream group for England? 🤔 https://t.co/wsx6kTGcxn

Some high-profile footballers will miss out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Italy are the biggest team to have missed out this time around. This is the second successive time that the Azzurri have failed to qualify for the World Cup. The reigning champions of Europe have a star-studded squad and their players will be sorely missed in Qatar.

Save for Italy, most of our high-profile usual suspects have made it to the World Cup. But who among them is the strongest? Who has been the most dominant in their journey to the World Cup?

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Spain

Spain v Iceland - International Friendly

Spain have been the sleeping giants of Europe in the last decade. But they have looked formidable under Luis Enrique, making it to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 last summer before crashing out on penalties against Italy.

They followed that up with a run to the final of the UEFA Nations League last October. La Roja clipped Italy's 37-game unbeaten streak in the semifinals to set up a showdown with France. They eventually fell to Les Bleus but it helped Spain re-establish themselves as one of the strongest sides in Europe.

These runs were a major upgrade on their form in the three major tournaments post Euro 2012. Spain were the most dominant team on the international circuit between 2008 and 2012, winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup and becoming the European champions twice.

They fell off after that and failed to win a knockout match in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and the 2016 Euros.

Spain currently have a star-studded squad with a great blend of experience and youth. They have a plethora of options in midfield ranging from Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, Fabian Ruiz and Rodri all the way to Pedri and Gavi.

They also possess a formidable defence and a promising frontline. Suffice to say, it will be very exciting to see how Luis Enrique's men fare at the World Cup.

#4 Argentina

Ecuador v Argentina - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

This is likely to be Lionel Messi's last World Cup. He has endured a tough season with PSG and there is a feeling that his powers are starting to wane.

But just last summer, Messi led La Albiceleste to a triumphant Copa America campaign. He scored four goals and provided five assists and was named the 'Player of the Tournament'.

Lionel Scaloni has a very good squad at his disposal. Argentina have gone unbeaten in their World Cup Qualifiers but they haven't been entirely as dominant as their undefeated record would suggest.

But there is enough and more quality in their ranks to get the job done on any given day.

#3 England

England v Cote D'Ivoire - International Friendly

England have always been viewed as one of the powerhouses in world football. Unfortunately though, their trophy haul does not reflect the sheer potential they've always had in their ranks.

England were surprisingly good at the last edition of the World Cup. They did have a rather fortuitous set of fixtures. But they played some good football and made it to the semi-finals before falling to Croatia.

They were excellent at Euro 2020 as well and it all felt a bit unfair when they lost to Italy in the final in a shootout. Gareth Southgate has plenty of world-class players in his squad and his troubles start at picking a consistent starting lineup.

But the sheer quality and depth they have makes England one of the early favorites to go on and win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#2 France

Spain v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Final

France looked to be wobbling their way through Euro 2020 until Switzerland executed a blitzkrieg of sorts in their Round of 16 tie and knocked them out. Les Bleus fell to the Swiss on penalties and suffered an unceremonious exit from the tournament in which they were widely considered favorites.

France still have almost the same squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But some of the biggest stars from their epic triumph are not playing their best football anymore.

Didier Deschamps still has plenty of world-class players to rely on. They will feel confident about their chances after winning the UEFA Nations League in October. France beat some formidable opponents on their way to glory and if they are on top of their game, they will be able to dominate any team they square off against.

FIFA.com @FIFAcom



Magnifique



In a big night of #WCQ action, the man who scored the final goal for @equipedefrance in the 2018 Final reminds us what he can do.Magnifique @KMbappe In a big night of #WCQ action, the man who scored the final goal for @equipedefrance in the 2018 Final reminds us what he can do.Magnifique @KMbappe 👏https://t.co/EGXfetMKRP

#1 Brazil

Brazil v Chile - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Brazil were arguably the most dominant team in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. They won 14 out of a total of 17 games and have remained unbeaten in their qualifying campaign. Neymar Jr. and co. had a goal difference of +35 and conceded just five goals.

By his own admission, this could be Neymar's last World Cup. The Selecao are blessed with some great technicians all across the pitch. They have some excellent attackers with the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Antony widely tipped to form a lethal attacking trio alongside the PSG forward.

Brazil have a solid midfield that features the likes of Casemiro, Fabinho, Fred, Arthur and Lucas Paqueta. If Coutinho continues to tap into his rich vein of form, he'll add more bite to their attacking play. Brazil have now returned to the top of the FIFA Rankings and could head into the World Cup as the number one team on the planet.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith