Ranking the 5 most expensive Benfica departures

SL Benfica is the club with one of the highest recognitions in Europe. Formed in 1904, they are one of three clubs in Portugal to have never been relegated from the Primeira Liga.

They also have enormous records across all competitions. Since the club's inception, Benfica have earned the title of the most decorated club in Portugal. They have won a record 37 Primeira Liga titles, a record 26 Taca de Portugal, a record 7 Taca da Liga, 8 Supertaca Candido de Oliveira and 3 Campeonato de Portuga along with 2 European titles, amassing a total of 83 trophies.

Benfica has shaped many records throughout their career

Benfica became the first domestic club to complete two seasons without a defeat. In one of these seasons, Benfica obtained the largest points gap (18) with the runners-up, a record created during the two-points-per-win system.

Furthermore, they hold the podium for the most consecutive wins (29) in a major European league along with the longest unbeaten streak (56) in the Primeira Liga. Since UEFA introduced European club competitions, Benfica have also topped the group there with the longest unbeaten streak (48) across all competitions.

While they have made it a habit of creating records, Benfica have also successfully produced many talents across the years. Famous for nurturing young talents, the club ranks first in the list of most money made (€953 million) from players sold last decade. Taking a look at the list, we will be featuring five of their most expensive departures:

#5 Raul Jimenez - €38 million

Raul Jimenez started his professional career at a Mexican club and had a short spell at Atletico Madrid before joining Portuguese side Benfica. He enjoyed a successful period there as he won two league titles along with other domestic honors.

In 2018, he was loaned out to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who had just earned their promotion to the Premier League. The 30-year-old striker produced an outstanding season in which he scored 17 goals for the club. This helped them achieve a solid seventh position, and he went on to become their Players' Player of the Season.

Wolves then made his move permanent which cost them €38 million. He went on to produce another improved season with them. However, in November 2020, a nasty clash with David Luiz put him out of action for a long time. The clash fractured his skull and, after recovering from injury, he made his return during the club's 2021/22 pre-season friendlies.

#4 Axel Witsel - €40 million

The Belgian international made his debut for Standard Liege, a Belgian club, and spent five successful years with them. After appearing more than 180 times for them, Witsel joined Benfica in 2012. The Portuguese side inserted a buyout clause of €40 million in his contract.

He had started on a great note there, however, Russian club Zenit agreed to pay his clause and he signed a five-year-contract with them after just over a year with Benfica.

Currently playing for Borussia Dortmund, the 32-year-old midfielder has been a regular in the Belgium squad. With 120 caps for his country, Witsel was part of the squad that grabbed third place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

