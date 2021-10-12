Ranking the 5 most expensive Chelsea signings before the Abramovich era

Chelsea have been known to make pretty expensive signings since Roman Abramovich's takeover in 2003. The Russian's investment helped the Blues break the duopoly of Arsenal and Manchester United and clinch the Premier League title in 2005.

Since then, Chelsea have continued to be one of the biggest spenders in the transfer market, recruiting many big players at the club. Many of these players have played an integral role in helping Chelsea win numerous domestic and continental titles.

Chelsea have had expensive signings before the Abramovich era

The Blues were not the free spenders they are now before Abramovich's takeover. However, the club had made a few expensive signings during the 90s which, helped them push up the Premier League table and also compete in Europe.

Here we take a look at the five most expensive signings Chelsea made before Roman Abramovich took over the club in 2003:

#5 Jesper Gronkjaer - £10.67 million

Jesper Gronkjaer is a cult hero among Chelsea's fanbase. The winger scored what is known as a 'billion pound goal' against Liverpool, which secured Champions League football for the cash-strapped club and prompted Roman Abramovich to buy it.

But aside from that goal, the Dane's time at Stamford Bridge wasn't that great. Arriving from Ajax in 2001, a lot was expected from Gronkjaer given that he had starred for the Dutch side.

However, in his 119 games at Chelsea, he managed to score just 11 goals and 14 assists, generally being an inconsistent and frustrating player.

After Abramovich brought in Jose Mourinho as manager, the Portuguese no longer required the services of the player and he was sold to Birmingham for a paltry £3 million.

Nevertheless, the £10 million Chelsea paid Ajax for him was worth it for the Liverpool goal alone.

#4 Boudewijn Zenden - £11.61 million

Another big signing to arrive at Chelsea before the Abramovich era was Boudewijn Zenden, who was signed from Barcelona in 2001. The winger was an integral part of Barcelona's title-winning squad in 1998-99 and hence Chelsea paid a hefty £11 million to snare him away from Camp Nou.

Zenden was signed by then Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri and the former PSV man played a pivotal role in Chelsea's rise to prominence. He made 59 appearances in two seasons at the club, registering four goals and nine assists.

However, injuries and lack of form meant that Zenden was loaned to Middlesbrough for the 2003-04 season, just before the Abramovich era kicked in.

Zenden departed for Middlesbrough on a permanent transfer in 2004 after the end of his Chelsea contract.

The winger further went on to play for the likes of Liverpool and Marseille, even playing in the 2007 Champions League final for the Reds. The Dutchman retired in 2012 and did return to Chelsea for a short coaching stint as Rafael Benitez's assistant during the manager's interim spell at Stamford Bridge.

