Ranking the 5 fastest Premier League players to reach 100 goals

This is the 30th season of the Premier League. There have been some great scorers in its history. The latest player to enter the exclusive 100-goals club is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Salah joined the club when he opened the scoring for Liverpool in their 3-0 win at Leeds United. The Egypt international has now joined the likes of Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane and Didier Drogba in the process, among others.

More impressively, it has taken Salah only five seasons to achieve the milestone. That has made him one of the quickest players in Premier League history to score 100 goals in the competition. On that note, here's a look at the five quickest players to score 100 league goals in the Premier League era:

#5 Mohamed Salah - 162 Premier League games

Mohamed Salah has been in sizzling form this season.

Mohamed Salah.has been in sizzling form since arriving at Anfield in the summer of 2017.

He scored a league-high 32 goals in his debut campaign to announce his arrival in the Premier League. That remains a record tally of goals for individual players in the Premier League era. Although Salah's goal returns have dwindled since the highs of that campaign, the Egyptian remains one of the best in the world at his position.

Salah opened his 2021-22 campaign by becoming the first player ever in competition history to score in five successive opening-day games. After going scoreless in his next two games, the Egyptian produced a landmark 100th strike against Leeds.

100 - Mohamed Salah is the 30th player to have scored 100 Premier League goals, with only four players reaching the milestone in fewer appearances than the Egyptian. King. #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/sSGKd7F9V4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2021

The 29-year-old now has exactly 100 Premier League goals in a little over 150 games. Salah has also racked up 38 assists in the competition.

#4 Thierry Henry - 160 Premier League games

Thierry Henry is one of the best strikers in the Premier League era.

Thierry Henry is one of the best strikers to have graced the Premier League. In over 250 appearances in the competition, the former player notched up an impressive tally of 175 goals and 85 assists.

Henry notched up a double-digit goal tally in each of his first eight seasons in the Premier League, all for Arsenal. Unsurprisingly, the now 44-year-old played a key role - scoring 30 goals - in the Gunners' last Premier League triumph in 2003-04.

A season earlier, the former France international became the first player to score and assist 20 Premier League goals in the same campaign.

20 – Thierry Henry is the only player to both score and assist 20+ goals in a single PL campaign (02-03). Score. pic.twitter.com/nSrH6i7z5z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 18, 2016

Interestingly, Henry started his career as a winger before he transitioned to a forward with devastating effect.

