Ranking the 5 favorites for the 2021-22 La Liga campaign

Spain's La Liga is one of the highest-rated domestic leagues in the world, with its clubs premiering a fluid and spectacular playing style unique to the Iberian nation. La Liga is a historically important European powerhouse, with the Spanish league holding more European trophies than any other.

The rich and glorious history of La Liga continues to be told to this day, with Spanish minnows rising to fantastic heights and giants falling into financial ruin. Barcelona's story hardly remains untold at this point, with news of their inability to retain Lionel Messi making waves across the footballing world.

At the bottom of La Liga, Levante shamefully sits, with a game in hand over 19th-placed Alaves, yet unable to improve their rankings even if they win their next match. Alaves and Cadiz both sit in relegation slots with Levante, but could overtake Granada and Mallorca if they can win a flurry of games.

Nearer the top, Sevilla seem to have found their strength this campaign, snatching a slot from other Spanish giants to plant themselves in second place. Yet, they cannot rest on their boards any time soon, with other clubs gunning from close behind.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the favorites to win La Liga this season, as Sevilla joins that battle for the third season in a row:

#5 Real Betis

Real Betis v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

In recent years, Real Betis have gone from midtable obscurity to securing themselves a slot in European competitions. They've clearly grown in leaps and bounds, and Los Verdiblancos are in a clear shout to pick up a Champions League spot for next season.

They currently sit in fifth place in the La Liga rankings, with only four points separate them from Barcelona in third place.

Real Betis Balompié @RealBetis_en



Who else is excited for our victory so you can get "that



#RTTK Hey guys!Who else is excited for our victory so you can get "that @NabilFekir " you are all waiting for? Hey guys! 👋Who else is excited for our victory so you can get "that @NabilFekir" you are all waiting for? 🎮🆙#RTTK https://t.co/Slwm3gz9Ok

Thanks to strong showings like their 4-1 win against Espanyol in January, Betis look set to maintain their high levels. However, the side will have to be wary about their defending, with Los Verdiblancos keeping just one clean sheet since January 18.

Players like Nabil Fekir, who has six goals and six assists, and Juanmi, who has twelve goals, have improved the side's fortunes. With both players actively scoring and creating goals for Balompie, the club could quickly surpass their current La Liga standings.

#4 Atletico Madrid

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

While Real Betis have flourished, Atletico Madrid have slumped in form this season. Unable to defend their La Liga title from last season, Los Rojiblancos have had to make do with fourth place on the Spanish rankings.

However, a strong burst of form could see Diego Simeone's men rise up the ranks and fight for the title again. Atletico have 54 points, a stunning 12 points away from first place, but if results elsewhere go in their favor, they could gun for a title run.

Having last lost a game in February against Levante, Atletico Madrid are enjoying a good league run with five wins in a row. However, they have to remain cautious about faltering in defense.

The side have picked up four red cards in all competitions since January this year, and if they fail to discipline themselves, the title will certainly be out of reach. Thanks to Angel Correa and Luis Suarez, the goals have been pouring in to keep Los Rojiblancos in contention for the coveted La Liga title.

#3 Barcelona

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Once truthfully labeled the giants of Spain, losing their legendary player during the summer transfer window thrust the club into a period of uncertainty. Adding to their financial troubles, Barcelona went from competing seriously in all competitions to getting kicked out of the Champions League group stages. In La Liga, the Catalan giants sunk into midtable obscurity, with the inevitable managerial sacking taking place.

However, the return of Xavi Hernandez has righted the stumbling Blaugranes, and thanks to a strong presence in the winter transfer window, they are shining. Sitting in 3rd place with 54 points, Barcelona will have to maintain consecutive wins and pick up as many points as possible. If they stumble even slightly, the Blaugrana could be kicked out of the top four again.

#2 Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Sitting just nine points behind the league leaders, Sevilla have taken up the mantle dropped by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. With both Spanish giants struggling to repeat their former successes, the Sevillistas have brilliantly filled the void near the top of the table with brilliant performances.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



To be fair, though, his one goal last season was a rabona in the North London Derby Erik Lamela scored more goals on his La Liga debut for Sevilla last night, as a 45-minute substitute (2), than he managed in 23 league appearances for Tottenham last season (1)To be fair, though, his one goal last season was a rabona in the North London Derby 😎 Erik Lamela scored more goals on his La Liga debut for Sevilla last night, as a 45-minute substitute (2), than he managed in 23 league appearances for Tottenham last season (1)😂 To be fair, though, his one goal last season was a rabona in the North London Derby

Sevilla's main problem has been their inability to see games through, having picked up a stunning 12 draws, the joint-highest in the league. Picking up draws where they might have picked up wins instead has seen the Andalusian outfit lose valuable points that could've put them at the top of the league table.

Star players like Rafa Mir and Erik Lamela have helped them get to second place, and consistent performances could potentially see them rise to first place.

#1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Early in the season, Real Madrid simply looked like contenders for the La Liga title this season. However, they have been unstoppable, with first-placed Los Blancos looking like almost certain winners as they sit nine points ahead of Sevilla.

With just three losses this season and the highest goal difference in the league, Real Madrid have dominated Spanish football so far.

GOAL @goal



One of the modern day greats Karim Benzema scores his 300th Real Madrid goalOne of the modern day greats Karim Benzema scores his 300th Real Madrid goal ⚽️One of the modern day greats 🌟 https://t.co/FrJiPyced3

Their recent 4-0 loss against Barcelona will have stunned the Madridistas to shame, but their first position remains consolidated. Four wins in a row before the El Clasico loss gave 12 points that have helped Madrid cement their spot at the top of the table.

Sublime appearances from world-class players like Karim Benzema have been cardinal to Los Galacticos' success on the field. The star has scored 22 goals and assisted 11, leading the rankings at the Santiago Bernabeu for both stats.

Edited by Arnav