Ranking the 5 favorites for the 2021-22 Premier League season

The Premier League is the most famous league in the world, featuring the best English football has to offer. The top 20 clubs in the English footballing pyramid compete for the honor of lifting the title, and this season has seen some clubs rise, while others have faltered.

Sitting at the bottom of the table, Norwich City have just 17 points and all signs point to relegation for them. Leeds and Everton might be in 16th and 17th respectively, but they are less than three points out of the drop zone, and would need to seriously sit up.

Newcastle had been in the conversation for relegation as well, but the Magpies have woken up and flown out of the red. The other notable shock this season is Leicester City sitting in mid-table doldrums. The FA Cup winners were expected to be among the European spots, but sit in 12th place, more than 15 points behind 5th position.

However, what about the clubs currently sitting in European spots and currently vying for the coveted EPL title? Let's take a look at the five top favorites in the EPL this season:

#5 Manchester United

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

For a side that came in second place in the Premier League last season, Manchester United have struggled to find any strong footing this campaign. They currently sit in fourth place but remain unable to relax, with Arsenal and West Ham looking set to overtake them.

An unprecedented start to the season has seen the Red Devils falter, even going as low as 7th place, but a sacking, as well as some invigorated form, has seen them get back into Champions League spots.

Their most recent wins against Brighton and Leeds clearly show the Red Devils' potential ability, but a lot remains out of sorts at Old Trafford. Continuing discussions about United's next manager form a distraction alongside the unending calls for Harry Maguire to be stripped of the captaincy.

However, if they can focus on finishing the season strong, especially with a good run of form, then maybe they can add more points to their tally when the league's curtains fall.

#4 Arsenal

Arsenal v Brentford - Premier League

Although they currently sit fourth, the Gunners could leapfrog Chelsea if they enjoy a good run of form in the next couple of weeks. Arsenal have played just 25 games, a good number of games in hand versus clubs like Manchester City who have played 28 games already.

With their only Premier League loss this year coming on New Year's Day, Mikel Arteta's men have flourished, even with their poor showing in the winter transfer window.

Arsenal @Arsenal Wolves

Brentford

Wolves



Clean sheets: 1

Goals scored: 5

Win percentage: 100%



The boss has been nominated for the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month award WolvesBrentfordWolvesClean sheets: 1Goals scored: 5Win percentage: 100%The boss has been nominated for the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month award ✅ Wolves✅ Brentford ✅ Wolves ⛔️ Clean sheets: 1⚽️ Goals scored: 5💯 Win percentage: 100%The boss has been nominated for the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month award 👏

Strong showings like their 5-0 win away at Norwich and their 2-0 away win against Leicester City back in October only portray the Gunners in a great light. Nine goals from Emile Smith Rowe and eight goals from Bukayo Saka have propelled them up the table, and neither player looks like slowing down just yet.

Some defensive mishaps, including Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli picking up red cards, may have stunted their growth. However, Arteta looks set to keep gunning for the top with consistently impressive results.

#3 Chelsea

Luton Town v Chelsea: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

They started the season in fine form, actively participating in the title race, but injuries and dwindling performances in the final third saw Chelsea drop off. However, coming off their Champions League win last season, the Blues looked very capable of dominating English football, and they still can.

Chelsea just enjoyed a good showing at the Club World Cup, where they beat Palmeiras in the final, and they have good momentum to continue to the end of the season.

Premier League @premierleague



An invigorated second-half performance sees Chelsea ease past Burnley



#BURCHE FULL-TIME Burnley 0-4 ChelseaAn invigorated second-half performance sees Chelsea ease past Burnley FULL-TIME Burnley 0-4 ChelseaAn invigorated second-half performance sees Chelsea ease past Burnley#BURCHE https://t.co/ZlXU3FFm5A

However, the Russo-Ukranian conflict, which has aggressively escalated in recent weeks, has seen Chelsea come under some managerial turmoil. Roman Abramovich has officially put the club up for sale after releasing a statement that he would be stepping down from the club's daily affairs.

The Blues' faithful will hope that the players can focus on their games and gun for a higher finish in the league, rather than focus on the club's uncertain future.

#2 Liverpool

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

Thanks to a fairly injury-free season, the Reds have flourished, picking up consecutive wins and seemingly scoring goals at will. Having already picked up a trophy this campaign after beating Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup last week, Liverpool look to have all the momentum they need.

Strong showings in both the Champions League and FA Cup have put the Reds head and shoulders above many other clubs in England.

Their 1-0 win against West Ham this weekend was enough to add another three points to their tally, with Liverpool consolidating their second position in the league. Jurgen Klopp's men remain unbeaten this year in all competitions, a clear sign of their high confidence and top form.

Strong wins against Leeds United (6-0) and Norwich City (3-1) have only helped cement Liverpool's capacity, with the side just three points shy of first place.

#1 Manchester City

Norwich City v Manchester City - Premier League

Thanks to Pep Guardiola's ruthless and relentless attacking style of play, Manchester City are the most feared club in England. Sure, they've faltered at times, having lost thrice in the Premier League this season.

However, Guardiola's men are known for being a deadly force in the final third, scoring more goals per game than nearly any other club in England's top tier.

It's little surprise that the Cityzens are content with consolidating their pole position in the league, having taken the title race with gusto and consistency. Since the start of this campaign, City have rarely relinquished their lead at the table top, with both Liverpool and Chelsea struggling to keep up.

With just 18 goals conceded, Guardiola's men clearly have the best defense, and added to their vibrant attack, the Cityzens could easily win the Premier League,

Edited by Rohit Mishra