It's been a year like no other with a global pandemic raging and wreaking havoc on everything including the beautiful game. That has meant the Ballon'd'Or was not announced this year, leaving us all waiting with bated breath for FIFA The Best award.

"Players, coaches, fans and media all have a say. An award voted directly by those who are the heart and soul of the football world. “This event should be all about the game. Nothing else,” summed up FIFA President Gianni Infantino."- Says the FIFA website.

Online voting will go on till midnight of 9th December and the three finalists announced on the 11th.

And with 17th December looming on the horizon, the date FIFA will announce the winners, it is a good time to focus more closely on the prospective contenders for FIFA The Best Men's Award. We will look at which elite players from among the list have the best chance of picking up the fifth FIFA The Best men's prize for the best player in the world based on the performances in the last season.

In this article, we will rank the quintet from among the 11 we think have the best chance of winning the award in ascending order.

Ranking the 5 favorites for FIFA The Best Men's Player award

#5 Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos.

The 34-year-old Real Madrid captain seems to be aging like fine wine and was arguably the club's best player last season as they reclaimed the La Liga title. Real Madrid put up a consummate defensive performance throughout the 38 games with the Spain skipper proving to be a rock.

Sergio Ramos was also their highest scorer in the league, and despite his perennial temperamental issues, Ramos remains one of the best center-backs in the game who is great on the ball and also has an uncanny knack of scoring important goals. The penalty specialist is reportedly seeking a move out of Madrid after a legendary spell at the club. He is one of only two defenders out of the 11 nominees for FIFA The Best award this season.

#4 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Mohamed Salah.

Not quite at the level of his debut season at Anfield, but Mohamed Salah's performance in 2019-20 was still pivotal for the Reds as they finally clinched a long-coveted first Premier League title.

Thank you to the fans. Thank you to my team mates, and staff. pic.twitter.com/Dfl0fAjaRU — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) October 20, 2020

The right-sided forward remains one of the best in the business both as a scorer and provider and notched up 19 goals and 10 assists for them last season and is fourth on our list of contenders for FIFA The Best award this season.

