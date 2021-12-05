Ranking the 5 favorites for the Premier League Player of the Season Award (2021-22)

The Premier League Player of the Season Award is an association football award handed out to honour the most outstanding player over the course of a season. The panel that chooses the winner is made up of members from football's governing bodies, media and fans.

Only three players have won the Premier League Player of the Season Award twice. They are Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic. The 2020-21 edition of the award was won by Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias for the profound impact he had at the club after joining them in 2020.

The way things have been going so far in the 2021-22 season, there's no predicting who is going to win the Premier League title. But here we will be taking a look at five of the favourites to win the Premier League Player of the Season Award.

#5 Reece James (Chelsea)

Chelsea's marauding right-back Reece James is only 21-years-old but he is already one of the best in the business. The Englishman is adept at bombing forwards and whipping crosses into the box as he is at dispensing his defensive duties.

James is a pacy full-back who works hard on the pitch. He has been in great form for the Blues this season and has nailed down the right-back position in the starting lineup. He showed a lot of promise last term but the final product was a bit lacking.

He scored a goal and provided two assists in 32 appearances across all terms for Thomas Tuchel's men in the 2020-21 season. James has already improved that tally and has been one of Chelsea's best players so far this term. He has scored four goals and provided four assists in 11 Premier League appearances this season.

#4 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo has been one of Manchester City's best players so far this season. His pace, dribbling skills and ability to whip in crosses have all looked world-class. But what's even more impressive is the fact that Cancelo has been playing some of the best football of his career away from his preferred position.

The Portuguese international is primarily a right-back. But he has largely been used at left-back this term. But thanks to the 27-year-old's technical adeptness and ability to use both feet, he hasn't had any problems adapting to the new role.

Cancelo has been a creative force for Manchester City this season. He is yet to score a goal but has provided three assists in 15 Premier League appearances so far this term. Those numbers might not seem extraordinary but Cancelo has played almost as a creative midfielder at times for City and the impact he has had has been massive.

#UCL 🗣️ Grealish: "João [Cancelo] is unreal! I can't tell you how good he is, honestly one of the best players I've ever played with." 🗣️ Grealish: "João [Cancelo] is unreal! I can't tell you how good he is, honestly one of the best players I've ever played with."#UCL https://t.co/Xi6PN0JjZ6

