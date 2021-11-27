Ranking the 5 favorites to win Premier League player of the month award for November

The Premier League in England is one of the most competitive and intense leagues in the world of football. On a given day, any team can beat anyone irrespective of the difference in strength on paper, and one month's hero can turn into another month's villain.

Throughout the nine-month-long season, some players tend to consistently provide exceptional performances. The best performers are ultimately awarded a place in different teams of the season, including UEFA's best team. But the best performers do not become the best by inconsistent performances.

The 'Player of the Month' award goes to footballers who perform best in a given month within the entire league. Even if the player's club is playing in any continental tournament, only the performances in the league in a particular month are considered.

It is a highly prestigious award and is determined in the Premier League courtesy of multiple factors.

How do things stand for the Premier League's Player of the Month in November?

The Premier League has three matchdays in the month of November. At the time of writing, two of the matchdays have already been completed. Some of the results have been along the predicted lines, while few others have been shocking.

In September and October, eight players were nominated each time for the prestigious title of Premier League's POTM. The title went to Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in September and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in October.

Although there is one more game day left, fans worldwide have already observed some great performances. They have started citing speculation about who can make it to the Premier League POTM nominations for November. Here's a list of the likeliest candidates who can win the award next:

#5 Teemu Pukki

Pukki in action against Southampton

Norwich have won back-to-back matches in the first two matchdays of November. Both victories had identical scorelines of 2-1. The first victory came away from home against Brentford, while the next came at home against Southampton.

Teemo Pukki scored the insurance goal in the first match against Brentford, but it ultimately turned into the winner. Against Southampton, Norwich fell behind in the first 10 minutes. Pukki restored balance before Norwich scored the eventual winner.

FPLCanyon @FPLCanyon



Teemu Pukki has more pts (45) this season than:

Ronaldo (43)

Auba (40)

Lukaku (31)

Kane (29)



He's also scored 15 pts more than Jamie Vardy over the last 4 GWs.



All forwards that were £10.0m or more at the start of the season.



#FPL DIFFERENTIAL 🚨Teemu Pukki has more pts (45) this season than:Ronaldo (43)Auba (40)Lukaku (31)Kane (29)He's also scored 15 pts more than Jamie Vardy over the last 4 GWs.All forwards that were £10.0m or more at the start of the season. #FPL Community @OfficialFPL DIFFERENTIAL 🚨 Teemu Pukki has more pts (45) this season than:Ronaldo (43)Auba (40)Lukaku (31)Kane (29)He's also scored 15 pts more than Jamie Vardy over the last 4 GWs.All forwards that were £10.0m or more at the start of the season.#FPL #FPLCommunity @OfficialFPL

Norwich's last game is against Wolves at home, and if Pukki can make it three in three, he may very well find himself in one place out of the eight. A hat-trick of wins will galvanize Norwich's bid to stay in the Premier League as well.

#4 Conor Gallagher

Gallagher has been superb for Crystal Palace this season

If any footballer can set a benchmark for loan spells at the moment in world football, it will have to be Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher. The English central midfielder realized how difficult it would be to break into Chelsea's first-team squad and spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion. However, following his spell at Crystal Palace, he is now pushing for a recall from Chelsea.

Crystal Palace have had a mixed run so far this month. They won their match on matchday 11 of the Premier League, where they beat Wolves 2-0 at home. Gallagher scored the second goal of the match and was adjudged man of the match as well.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- Steve Sidwell



chelsea-news.co/2021/11/video-… "Rio [Ferdinand] done an interview with him [Conor Gallagher], and he told me that after the interview Conor told him "when you present the interview, make sure to state I want to go back to Chelsea, that I'm not in the shop window."- Steve Sidwell "Rio [Ferdinand] done an interview with him [Conor Gallagher], and he told me that after the interview Conor told him "when you present the interview, make sure to state I want to go back to Chelsea, that I'm not in the shop window." - Steve Sidwellchelsea-news.co/2021/11/video-… https://t.co/USUEYiPNCr

Against Burnley, Crystal Palace couldn't hold on to a slender lead and ultimately saw a 3-3 draw. Although Christian Benteke scored a brace, Gallagher was again excellent on the ball, showing his footballing aptitude in front of the world.

He notched up an assist to increase his goal involvement and once again gave a great testament to the talent of Chelsea's academy. It will be surprising if he is not present in the race for the Premier League's player of the month award.

