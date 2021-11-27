Ranking the 5 favourites for the European Golden Boot (2021-22)

The European Golden Boot is the prize awarded to the highest goalscorer across domestic leagues in Europe every season. It is an accolade that sees an intense competition. The world's most potent goalscorers go head-to-head with one another to claim it.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the most recent edition. He scored an astonishing 41 times for the Bavarians in 29 Bundesliga games last season. The Polish forward has entered the new campaign on a prolific note, and will certainly be in the running for the award once again.

The race for the European Golden Boot promises to be more intense this season. Several attackers are already running riot with their incredible exploits in front of goal. They are looking ready to take the battle to the wire.

On that note, here are the five players who are contenders to win the European Golden Boot award this season:

#5 Erling Haaland

The Norwegian could put up a great fight for the European Golden Boot award.

Erling Haaland shocked everyone when he finished as top scorer in the UEFA Champions League last season. He scored ten goals in eight games. The Borussia Dortmund superstar has maintained his spectacular form this season. He is, without a doubt, one of the finest finishers in the world right now.

Haaland has entered the 2021-22 campaign explosively, bagging two goals and three assists in his first Bundesliga appearance against Frankfurt in August. Since then, he has added seven more goals and three assists to his name, raising his tally to nine goals and four assists in just six appearances.

It goes without mentioning that the Norwegian would've scored more goals if not for an injury setback. He has missed six games in the German top flight so far. He is expected to return to action soon to continue his bid for the European Golden Boot award.

#4 Ciro Immobile

Another strong contender for the European Golden Boot award in 2021-22

The Lazio striker is currently leading the scoring chart in Serie A, with ten goals and two assists in 11 appearances so far. That includes four goals in his last five outings with the Italian outfit.

Ciro Immobile has been one of the finest strikers in Europe in the last few years. He has won the Serie A top scorer prize three times so far in his career. Following his brilliant start to the term, it'll be interesting to see how he'll fare against other elite finishers in the race for the 2021-22 European Golden Boot award.

