Ranking the 5 forwards with the most goals in their first 100 Champions League games

The group stages of the UEFA Champions League are moving towards its business end, and the urgency to book a spot in the last 16 is evident. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Europe's most prestigious competition has delivered on expectations.

Some teams have shone as a unit whereas some individuals have single-handedly turned the tide of the fixture in favor of their teams. The Ballon d'Or is definitely on the minds of all those who made the 30-man shortlist and some are desperate to strengthen their claim to fame.

One such man, named Robert Lewandowski, has been extremely phenomenal game after game and is considered one of the favorites for the Ballon d'Or. The Polish striker featured in his 100th Champions League game on Matchday 4 as Bayern Munich beat SL Benfica 5-2.

He achieved a special feat on his special day and it prompted us into finding out what other renowned and successful strikers did with the same amount of opportunities. So here are the five forwards who scored the most goals in their first 100 Champions League appearances:

#5 Raul - 51 goals

Raul was the runner up to the 2001 Ballon d'Or

He might not have remained the most magnificent goalscorer in the Champions League but Raul has enough history attached to his name. The Spaniard had a stunning career at Real Madrid and is the fifth highest goalscorer in the Champions League.

Raul made a total of 142 appearances in the competition and scored 71 goals in the competition. The majority of those appearances came for Los Blancos and and the remainder with Schalke. Of his grand total, the Spaniard scored 51 in his first 100 appearances.

In a league of his own, the striker's movement and timing were immaculate and helped his exploits in the Champions League as well. When Raul grabbed his third Champions League winners' medal he did it in style as well by becoming the first player to score in two finals.

He is now Real Madrid's second highest goalscorer of all time, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Raul also holds the record for being the youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick.

#4 Karim Benzema - 53 goals

Benzema has become the focal point of Real Madrid's attack

His recent exploits have left Raul lingering at number five on the list of the Champions League's top goalscorers. That Karim Benzema is having the time of his life in a Real Madrid shirt is undeniable. Last month, in a 2-1 loss to Sheriff Tiraspol, the Frenchman took over Raul as the fourth highest goalscorer in the Champions League.

He cemented his place further in the history books by scoring Real Madrid's 1000th Champions League goal in the 2-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk. Benzema's goal tally stands at 75 in the competition. In terms of goalscoring in their first 100 Champions League appearances as well, Benzema closely pips Raul with 53 goals to his name.

The only Frenchman to come close to Benzema's tally is Thierry Henry with 50 goals in the Champions League. Benzema made his 100th appearance against PSG in the last 16 second leg game at Parc de Princes in March 2018.

He has put in a string of dazzling performances so far this season, both in La Liga and in the Champions League. In 14 games for Real Madrid, Benzema has scored 13 goals and registered eight assists.

