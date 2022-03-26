Ranking 5 French players with most assists in all competitions (2021-22)

The French Ligue 1, despite the stardom of French players, often does not get as much respect as other top European leagues. It is rather unfairly referred to as the 'farmer's league' - a name which belittles the competition and the intensity with which football is played in France's top-flight. Yet, most of the raw French talent gets nurtured in Ligue 1 in their early days and then moves on to greener pastures.

The French are the reigning World Champions and UEFA Nations League winners. They continue to be one of the strongest teams in international football.

Many names have flourished under Didier Deschamps' management and many more with exceptional talent are knocking at his door to enter the French squad. Particularly in the attacking department, it is really difficult for any French player to make a breakthrough and earn himself a starting spot in the team.

The French squad have players who contribute goals from all over the pitch. But it is always essential to provide them with quality service throughout the match. Even the best strikers, when starved of quality chances, can have a dreadful outing.

Let's help Didier Deschamps find out which French players he can rely on to provide quality service inside the box.

Here are the 5 French players with the most assists in all competitions this season.

#5 Benjamin Bourigeaud - 13 assists

Benjamin Bourigeuad has been a mainstay in Stade Rennais' midfield for five seasons now, since joining in 2017. The midfielder's versatality has seen him utilized all over the pitch, sometimes in wide roles and at other times, in his natural central role. He has also performed well as a winger on multiple occasions.

Only three players have reached the double-figure mark for assists in Ligue 1 this season. Bourigeaud is only behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. To be mentioned alongside two of Ligue 1's most amazing players is no mean feat.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Benjamin Bourigeaud: one of the best players in Ligue 1 right now. Benjamin Bourigeaud: one of the best players in Ligue 1 right now. https://t.co/ClVjuWoNSM

The 28-year-old's leadership skills have been evident on the pitch and he has also captained Stade Rennais on a few occasions this season. The club are currently placed third in the points table, just a point behind Olympique Marseille. They will require the French player's creativity to finish the season at the top.

#4 Mattéo Guendouzi - 13 assists

Among leading French players in the world today, Matteo Guendouzi stands out

Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi is headed for an exit from the club in the summer. At this point, it seems like a potential loss both financially and strategically. The player has fallen out with Mikel Arteta over bad behavior in the past and has since been sent onto two loans.

He has been at Olympique Marseille this season, showing his quality in the middle of the park and proving why he is so highly rated. The Ligue 1 side will make the move permanent at the end of the season and will reportedly sign him on a three-year deal for €11 million.

With his contagious desire to win, he has significantly lifted the Marseille squad and is a live wire on the field. Guendouzi has been the target of 1,686 passes in Ligue 1 this season, which ranks him fourth in the entire division for that metric.

Tackling and combativeness was always a part of the French player's game, but the 22-year-old is now a more complete player. He has become a goal threat from the middle of the park. Guendouzi has four goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances this season and has not missed a single game for Marseille.

#3 Karim Benzema - 13 assists

Karim Benzema is the star French player for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's talismanic striker has continued his excellent form into a fourth consecutive season and is currently the club's most important player. Carlo Ancelotti depends massively on his No. 9 to not only lead the charge from the front, but also organize and guide through the pressing tactics.

Karim Benzema's clever movement with and without the ball makes him one of the deadliest and most complete centre-forwards in the game today. The French player's link-up play has been exceptional and has seen him bag 13 assists so far this season. The French player makes the most of his poaching instincts in the box and is quick to pounce on the defenders and win second balls.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Karim Benzema is the only player in Europe's top 5 leagues to have reached 10 WhoScored Man of the Match awards this season. Mr. Indispensable. Karim Benzema is the only player in Europe's top 5 leagues to have reached 10 WhoScored Man of the Match awards this season. Mr. Indispensable. ⭐ Karim Benzema is the only player in Europe's top 5 leagues to have reached 10 WhoScored Man of the Match awards this season. Mr. Indispensable. https://t.co/2q6seGLeH0

Los Blancos President Florentino Perez is determined to bring Kylian Mbappe to the club next summer. The partnership between the two French players could wreak havoc on any opposition. The 34-year-old has aged like fine wine and only recently beat Thierry Henry's record to become the highest scoring French player.

#2 Christopher Nkunku - 15 assists

Christopher Nkunku has been a star French player for his team RB Leipzig

Slowly and steadily, away from mainstream attention, Christopher Nkunku developed in the German Bundesliga at RB Leipzig. He is finally realizing his true potential and has delivered consistent performances throughout the season. His tally of 15 assists makes him the second-highest assist provider among his fellow countrymen.

The versatile midfielder, who usually plays in the attacking midfield, has also done well as a second striker and in a wider role in midfield and on the wings. Nkunku has been on a roll this season and although his assist tally is quite impressive, the player just can't stop himself from scoring goals as well.

B/R Football @brfootball



24-year-old Christopher Nkunku gets his first France call-up 26 goals and 15 assists this season.24-year-old Christopher Nkunku gets his first France call-up 26 goals and 15 assists this season.24-year-old Christopher Nkunku gets his first France call-up ✨ https://t.co/A5IRZyWWzJ

The 24-year-old has found the back of the net 26 times already and there are a decent amount of games left before the campaign ends. If RB Leipzig are to go deep into the Europa League and fulfill their ambitions of winning the competition, this French player could be a real difference maker.

Didier Deschamps has rewarded the player with a deserved first-team call-up to the French national team. Although his team were quite dreadful in the Champions League group stages, the 24-year-old performed extremely well against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Many big European clubs are after the French player's signature and the player could switch outfits in the coming summer.

#1 Kylian Mbappe - 17 assists

Kylian Mbappe is among the most high-profile French players in the world

Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable player on the planet (€160m) and easily one of the most attractive players to watch on the football field. He has been the saving grace for PSG on multiple occasions this season, scoring goals and setting up his teammates to help them clinch another Ligue 1 title.

Despite the presence of Lionel Messi at the club, the 23-year-old has been a stand-out performer. He has shown with his performances why the spotlight is always on him. With his blistering pace, Mbappe is a nightmare for even the best defenders and the tricks up his sleeves make it even more difficult to contain him.

The star French player is extremely clinical inside the box, be it applying the finishing touch or playing the final pass to setup a goal. He has 17 assists to show for his ability to find the decisive pass in the final-third. PSG's unfortunate exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid means it will be very difficult to keep hold of the French sensation next season.

It is highly likely that the French player will be playing for his dream club in the white jersey alongside his compatriot Karim Benzema.

