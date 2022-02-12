Ranking 5 full-backs with the most goals in the 21st century

Football has evolved so much in recent years that players no longer have one-dimensional roles in teams. Managers expect their forwards to defend from the front, goalkeepers to be good with the ball at their feet, and defenders to start the play from back.

For this reason, we have seen players like Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk and Marcos Alonso rack up goals in recent years from defense. Among defenders, full-backs are the likelier to score goals because of their usual presence in the opposition territory.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five highest scoring full-backs who have played professional football in the 21st century.

#5 Marcelo (47 goals)

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has carved out a niche for himself as one of the most attack-minded defenders in world football. The Brazilian is constantly on the front foot in games, moving with attacks to create width.

Marcelo has managed to score 47 goals in his professional career, with most of his goals coming in the white of Real Madrid. The Brazilian left-back has scored 41 goals in club football and another six for the Brazilian national team.

Marcelo's goalscoring ability has been a great help to his teams as they know that they can bank on him to chip in with a goal or two.

The 33-year-old defender has seen his game time greatly reduced this season as he is in his final season at the Santiago Bernabeu. He will be looking to move to another team where he can put his unique skillset to good use before the end of his career.

#4 Dani Alves (68 goals)

FC Barcelona defender Dani Alves celebrates after scoring for the club.

Legendary Brazilian right-back Dani Alves is one of the most well-rounded defenders in the history of football. He is still at the top of his game despite being 38, with many younger defenders still learning from his qualities and achievements.

Alves is currently on the books of FC Barcelona for a second spell after he joined the club as a free agent in December. The Brazilian has fit in like a glove and still looks unfazed by the rigors of top-level European football.

Alves has scored 68 goals in his glittering career, including one at the weekend in a 4-2 win against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Of his goals, 60 have come while playing club football, and the remaining eight were for the Brazil national team.

Alves is an extremely talented footballer whose shooting ability is very impressive. The Brazilian defender has distinguished himself at the highest level of football and is the most decorated footballer in history.

