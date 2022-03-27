Ranking the 5 German players with most assists in all competitions (2021-22)

Hansi Flick took charge of Germany's national team last year after the Euros with long-term manager Joachim Low's 15 year spell coming to an end. The former head coach's tenure will be best remembered for the 2014 World Cup triumph. His team defeated Argentina 1-0 in the finals to lift the trophy.

However, it felt like Germany were stagnating somewhat under Low. The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup was the only other title they won under his reign. The 2018 World Cup and 2020 Euro were two big opportunities where the nation failed to impress and crashed out in the early knockout stages.

Flick is now calling the shots at Die Mannschaft and the selectors seem to have made a great call putting him in the driver's seat. They are unbeaten in eight straight games with an aggregate of 33 goals scored and only two conceded in that period.

The former Bayern coach would certainly want his team to continue scoring for fun. For that, these are the five players he can turn to in order to have sufficient goalscoring chances flowing through the team. Here are five German players with the most assists in all competitions this season.

#5 Serge Gnabry - 9 assists

Serge Gnabry has been one of the most consistent figures in the German top-flight since his arrival in 2016 from Arsenal to Werder Bremen. He then moved to Bayern Munich in 2017, spending the first season on loan at Hoffenheim.

With every passing campaign, his game has only improved. The player has delivered big performances against quality opposition on numerous occasions.

This is his sixth season in the Bundesliga and he has managed to reach double figures for goals in all of them. Notably, the only other player to do that has been his teammate and star marksman Robert Lewandowski.

Gnabry has been equally potent in supplying dangerous balls inside the box. He has notched up nine assists in all competitions so far in the campaign.

Bayern Munich have been unable to make a breakthrough in their bid to extend the German international's contract. They could be forced to part ways with the player in the summer as his contract expires in 2023. According to Sky Sports, negotiations between the club and the player have a 50:50 chance of being fruitful.

The 26-year old is valued at €70 million in the market. With significant years left at the top-level, the Bavarians will look to make a good profit with his sale.

#4 Marco Reus - 13 assists

Marco Reus is the third-highest paid player in the Bundesliga and the highest-paid non-Bayern player in the division at £164,000-per-week.

His loyalty to Borussia Dortmund is unquestioned and is one of the reasons why he is such a beloved figure in Germany. He has proudly worn the captain's armband at Signal Iduna Park since 2018 leading his team from the front.

The German international's great understanding of the game has seen him play multiple positions in the attacking trident. Striker Erling Haaland has been injured this season but Reus has done his bit to fill the void.

The 32-year-old has provided 13 assists in all competitions so far this season and has also scored the same number of goals.

He avoided an injury for most of the season but has recently missed Dortmund's last four Bundesliga games due to a knock. They currently sit in second position, just six points behind table-toppers Bayern Munich. They will play the Bavarians in a potentially thrilling encounter on 23 April.

The chances of Julian Nagelsmann's team failing to win the title from this point on are bleak. However, Dortmund have a really good chance of pushing for the title. They will hope their captain returns in time for the all-important clash.

#3 Florian Wirtz - 14 assists

It is quite baffling that Florian Wirtz is just 18-year-old. He is already at a stellar level and is potentially going to get much better with time. His maturity is beyond his age in terms of the decisions he makes on the pitch. His vision and the effortlessness with which he executes passes and creates chances is brilliant as well.

Bayer Leverkusen tied him down to a new contract last season, meaning his contract expires after four years. However, watch him play on the field and you'll know they will have a very hard time trying to avoid his suitors. With the ball at his feet, he is extremely stylish and elegant but produces the numbers that help his team win games.

Wirtz has been in red-hot form this season, having scored 10 goals and provided 14 assists in 31 appearances in all competitions. He is currently valued at €70 million in the market.

The attacking midfielder suffered an ACL injury in the game against FC Koln in the Bundesliga and is out for this season.

#2 Leroy Sane - 15 assists

Leroy Sane has really come into his own this campaign and has been much more of a regular threat than he was in the last. He has thrived under Julian Nagelsmann, who will hope the player continues his imperious form. Sane will hope to help them seal the Bundesliga title and take them deep into the Champions League.

Bayern Munich's fanbase has grown fond of the former Manchester City winger as well. He has used his explosive pace to the best of his advantage in getting the better of the defenders. He has been dropping some entertaining tricks as well this season. He has put all of that to good use in the final-third. That is reflected by his impressive tally of 15 assists and 14 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

#1 Thomas Muller - 22 assists

Who else to top the list than the undisputed king of assists in the Bundesliga? Thomas Muller has been doing it for years and is still as effective as ever. He interprets the space unlike anyone else in football. He moves extremely cleverly and has the composure and ability to play that final pass with precise weight.

The German international is not the fastest footballer around. However, the impressive timing of his runs often ends up giving him a yard or two over his marker. The 32-year-old has kept himself fit throughout the campaign and has only missed one game due to the corona virus.

The Bayern Legend has been prolific in delivering assists yet again. He boasts a tally of 22 in 37 appearances this season, which is the best in Europe's top five leagues. He has also finished chances that have fallen onto his path and has registered 12 strikes so far in the campaign.

