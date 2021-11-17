Ranking the 5 greatest Argentine managers in football history

Argentina is one of those countries where football is considered a religion rather than a sport. They are also the only country alongside Brazil and France to win international trophy triplets of the FIFA World Cup, Confederations Cup and Olympic gold medal.

The country never ceases to deliver world-class products, be it the wine or the cuisines they make or the footballers that have earned legendary status across time. However, Argentine managers have never been considered in this category for some reason and we are set to give them the recognition they deserve.

In addition to legendary players like Alfredo di Stefano, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, the land of silver has also produced some superlative managers. In this article, we will be looking at five of the best managers to have emerged from Argentina:

#5 Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Mauricio Pochettino completely changed the face of English club Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentine would have easily topped this list if it hadn’t been for the lack of major silverware in his cabinet. But credit where due, he is a manager of the highest honor.

Pochettino started his managerial journey in 2009 at the club where he hung up his boots, Espanyol. His unique form of football attracted interest from the Premier League and he took over Southampton in 2013. Pochettino’s speciality was seen that season itself as he guided the club to a decent eighth-placed finish, their best in a decade.

The following season, he was recruited by Tottenham Hotspur and went on to change their history as well. He transformed the side from a regular mid-table team to a title-contending one in just five years. A trophy would have been the icing on the cake for his incredible journey, however, second place in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and the Champions League is the best he could settle for.

Currently employed by Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino will be eager to lift some much-needed silverware this season.

#4 Marcelo Gallardo

Godoy Cruz v River Plate - Torneo Liga Profesional 2021

The 45-year-old is the youngest and surprisingly the most decorated manager on this list. He has been deemed one of the most successful managers in River Plate's history. However, he has never put his skills to the test in the top European leagues.

Having already won a lot of silverware as a player for River Plate, he continued the winning form even after becoming their manager. He initially managed an Uruguayan side called Nacional, but joined his former club after winning the domestic league in his only season there.

Gallardo started stacking his trophy cabinet right from the moment he joined them and has won 12 trophies, making him the most decorated River Plate manager of all time.

If that wasn't enough, he won the South American Manager of the Year award three times in a row. Gallardo has many years to reach his prime, and if he maintains his exploits at River Plate, he could earn a new job in Europe sooner rather than later.

