Ranking the 5 greatest attacking duos of the last decade

The game of football is at its best when there are goals galore. Every season, players outsmart defenders and provide entertainment.

It is more fun when two players click in attack, and create havoc in the opposition defence. Duos like Ronaldo Nazario-Rivaldo, Rooney-Ronaldo, Silva-Yaya Toure and many others have run riot together in the past.

Attacking players make great duos

In the last decade, there have been many brilliant attackers - world-class attacking players who have scored goals at will. They combined to deadly effect with another similar player.

On that note, here's a look at five of the deadly duos from the last decade:

#5 Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund - Supercup 2020

Bayern Munich have been dominant in the Bundesliga, especially in the last decade. The Bavarian club have won the last nine league titles.

Much of the credit for their success goes to Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller. The Polish striker and German forward have been phenomenal in front of goal. Both Lewandowski and Muller are known for their goal-scoring prowess, and it is a treat to watch them play.

TOP attacking duos in the world, this season:



1. Lewandowski (29) + Muller (11) = 40 Goals

2. Bruno (22) + Rashford (17) = 39 Goals

3. Lukaku (21) + Martinez (14) = 35

4. Mbappe (21) + Kean (14) = 34 Goals

In the last decade, the duo were at their most effective together in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons. Lewandowski and Muller scored a combined 87 goals and recorded 30 assists. Both of them have looked very strong this season, and are the only duo on this list that is still playing together.

In the last decade, the duo were at their most effective together in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons. Lewandowski and Muller scored a combined 87 goals and recorded 30 assists. Both of them have looked very strong this season, and are the only duo on this list that is still playing together.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid vs Valencia - La Liga

Real Madrid had a star-studded lineup since the start of the last decade. Heavyweights like Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Karim Benzema, Mesut Ozil and Angel Di Maria have graced the team in this period.

Real Madrid's attack during the 2011/12 season:



Cristiano Ronaldo: 60 goals, 15 assists

Benzema: 32 goals, 19 assists

Higuain: 26 goals, 13 assists

Di Maria: 7 goals, 17 assists

Özil: 7 goals, 30 assists



Los Blancos enjoyed a lot of success with these world-class players. During this period, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain clicked well, and were quite productive in front of goal.

Los Blancos enjoyed a lot of success with these world-class players. During this period, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain clicked well, and were quite productive in front of goal.

The duo scored 118 goals and recorded 37 assists together, with their best campaigns coming in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. Madrid won the league in 2011-12.

Higuain left Real Madrid in 2013, and was reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 at Juventus. The Argentine remains one of the star players to have played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

